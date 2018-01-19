Republican sources within the beleaguered House of Representatives and Senate say partisan divides and personal dislikes reached “breaking point” this past week and blame the dishonest president from their own party for most of the mess.

“I’m supposed to work with the son-of-a-bitch because he’s the leader of the party but I can’t stand him,” says a GOP member. “I despise him.”

The opinion of that one Republican is becoming the norm in Congress. In a private conversation within the GOP cloakroom this week, another Republican said he missed working with Barack Obama.

“We disagreed on most things but he is a better man,” he said. More than one Republican nodded quietly in agreement.

Several refer to Trump as the “Tasmanian Devil,” the cartoon whirling dervish of Warner Brothers cartoons.

Republicans say they can no longer trust Trump on any deals because he changes his mind and goes back on his word too often.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson calls Trump a moron. White House chief of staff John Kelly told members of Congress the president is “uninformed.” Others call him a “clown.”

“He is destroying the Republican Party and our nation,” says another to his colleagues.

“There can be no compromise or middle ground between those who defend the Constitution and a president who understands so little of what has made our nation great,” says former GOP Congressman Joe Scarborough and current host of “Morning Joe” on MSNBC. “The fight for America’s future has begun, and the time for rationalizing Trump’s aberrant behavior is long past.”

Retiring Sen. Jeff Flake compares Trump’s actions to those of despotic Russian leader Joseph Stalin when he calls his critics “enemies of the people.”

“‘The enemy of the people’ is a loaded phrase, and an American president shouldn’t use it,” Flake said. “Stalin was a killer, therefore an American president shouldn’t use those phrases.”

Flake adds: “We politicians have to recognize that there are some things that are more important than reelection.” Flake took reelection out of the equation and announced his retirement.

Other Republicans plan to leave too. They’ve had it but few are willing to say so publicly.

“His word is completely unreliable,” writes Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson. “How are congressional leaders supposed to do their jobs?”

Robinson adds:

The nation has never faced a situation like this: It is unwise to take literally or seriously anything the president and his official spokesmen say. An administration with no credibility cannot possibly lead.

Trump is incapable of growing into the job; if anything, he is becoming more erratic. I fear the day when a crisis arises and we must face it with a bratty preteen at the helm.

None of this, apparently, bothers Trump. Writes Elizabeth Bruenig in the Post:

President Trump apparently had an affair with a porn star while his model wife was home with their newborn son. No surprise there. Keeping the affair out of the newspapers before the 2016 election reportedly cost him $130,000, around a measly 0.004 percent of his claimed net worth of $3.1 billion — nothing to him. The fact that you might be unsettled by this news also means nothing to him. Trump is impervious to scandal and immune to social censure. He is insulated from consequence by power, money and fame in a way not imaginable to the ordinary person. He is the freest man alive.

Republicans in Congress must accept much of the blame. The sat on their asses and “let Trump be Trump” for too long. Now it may be too late.

___________________________________________________________

Copyright © 2018 Capitol Hill Blue

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Google

