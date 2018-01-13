A 38-year-old pornographic-film actress threatened to go public about a sexual romp with presidential wannabe Donald Trump in the middle of the 2016 presidential campaign but kept her mouth shut after the candidate’s lawyer paid $130,000 to ensure her silence, new reports say.

Stephanie Clifford planned to share her relationship with Trump on ABC’s Good Morning America and Slate.com in August and October 2016, The New York Times says. The Wall Street Journal also reported on the story Friday.

In interviews of Clifford by Slate Group editor-in-chief Jacob Weisberg, Clifford provided details of an affair with Trump after meeting him at a 2006 celebrity golf tournament and the promised agreement from Trump lawyer Michael Cohen.

Text messages between Weisberg and Clifford show :

“Was the Trump lawyer Michael Cohen?” he asked. “Yep!” responded Ms. Clifford, who goes by the stage name Stormy Daniels.

Weisberg received a draft agreement to the agreement but then Clifford stopped responding to requests for further comment or information.

ABC confirms contact with Clifford about appearing on Good Morning America but said negotiations came to an abrupt end right about the time the payment was supposed to be made by Trump’s lawyers. Clifford’s threats to go public came after she said Cohen was late making the payment.

In an email Friday Cohen says: “These rumors have circulated time and again since 2011. President Trump once again vehemently denies any such occurrence as has Ms. Daniels.”

Cohen also released a statement he says Clifford signed on Jan. 20, saying she and Trump were involved with limited pubic appearances. It also claimed that allegations “I had a sexual and/or romantic affair with Mr. Trump many, many years ago” were “completely false.”

Trump often used porn stars, Playboy magazine centerfolds and other models in his events and presentations. He bragged that they were “my girls” and were there “to please me.”

Talks between Clifford and Trump attorney Cohen came during the same time former Playboy model Karen McDougal sold exclusive rights to her story about an affair with Trump to American Media Company, which owns The National Enquirer.

David J. Pecker, chief executive of American Media, is close to Trump and reportedly killed the story after paying McDonald for “fitness columns” and”life rights” for any relationships with married men.

The lawyer who represented both Clifford and McDougal is Beverly Hills attorney Keith Davidson, whose advertize speciality was “navigating the discreet affairs of our select clientele.” He did respond to request for comments.

Other claims by women who said they either had consensual sexual affairs or were sexually harassed by Trump disappeared around the same time in 2016. Sources close to Trump say “money changed hands” and the women went away.

The claims came around the time when an audio recording of Trump talking about his many sexual romps. The unedited recording from an Access Hollywood segment revealed Trump bragging about “grabbing their pussies” and doing whatever he wanted with young girls.

He also admitted walking into the dressing rooms of beauty pageants and the Miss Teenage America event when young women and teens were nude. Trump, in a radio interview:

Well, I’ll tell you the funniest is that I’ll go backstage before a show, and everyone’s getting dressed and ready and everything else, and you know, no men are anywhere. And I’m allowed to go in because I’m the owner of the pageant and therefore I’m inspecting it. You know, I’m inspecting, I want to make sure that everything is good.

You know, the dresses. ‘Is everyone okay?’ You know, they’re standing there with no clothes. ‘Is everybody okay?’ And you see these incredible looking women, and so, I sort of get away with things like that.

Some of the girls were 14.

