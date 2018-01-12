President Donald Trump claimed, in tweet Friday he “never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country. Never said ‘take ’em out.’ Made up by Dems. I have a wonderful relationship with Haitians. Probably should record future meeting — unfortunately no trust.”

Republicans, however, joined Democrats in condemning Trump for his claims that Haiti, El Salvador and certain African countries are “shithole countries” and added: “Why do we need more Haitians? Take them out.”

Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-IL), who attended the meeting said Trump’s denial is a lie. He said, in a written statement, Trump “said things that were hate-filled, vile and racist.”

“I cannot believe that in the history of the White House, in that Oval Office, any president has ever spoken the words that I personally heard our president speak yesterday,” Durbin added.

Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina said he was told by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told him that the words reportedly used by Trump were accurate. Graham, in a statement Friday, said he spoke directly with Trump about the comments after the meeting and made it Trump now knows”how I feel.”

“The comment is incredibly disappointing,” Scott said after talking to Graham.

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) said he heard about Trump’s language before it public and was not surprised about the president’s vulgarity

“I’m not surprised at the sentiment expressed — it’s consistent with what he’s said — but that he would do that knowing the fury it would cause” did astound him.

House Speaker Paul Ryan called Trump’s language “very unfortunate, unhelpful.”

Sen. John McCain called Trump’s comments something that goes against “the very idea of America.”

“People have come to this country from everywhere, and people from everywhere have made America great,” McCain said in a statement. “Our immigration policy should reflect that truth, and our elected officials, including our President, should respect it.”

Former vice president joe Biden said on Twitter:

It’s not how a president should speak. It’s not how a president should behave. Most of all, it’s not what a president should believe. We’re better than this.

Added former Secretary of State and Former First Lady Hillary Clinton in a tweat:

The anniversary of the devastating earthquake 8 years ago is a day to remember the tragedy, honor the resilient people of Haiti, & affirm America’s commitment to helping our neighbors. Instead, we‘re subjected to Trump’s ignorant, racist views of anyone who doesn’t look like him.

The Haitian government Friday condemned Trump’s comments as a “racist view of the Haitian community.”

