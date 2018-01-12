The sewer mouth of president Donald Trump created another big stink in Congress Thursday as immigration talks floundered.

His reference to Haiti, El Salvador and African nations as “shithole countries” compared to predominantly white places like Norway brought Trump’s simmering racism to the surface and sent negotiations into the toilet.

“This is like throwing gasoline to the fire,” declared Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-NY), who immigrated to America from the Dominican Republic. “It’s not consistent with what a behavior of a president should be.”

Sadly, it is consistent with the episodic bigotry of Trump, who earlier claimed that immigrants from Haiti “all have AIDs” and predicted that once potential immigrants from Nigeria they would never “go back to their huts in Africa.”

To make matters worse, the official response from the White House Thursday was:

“The President’s ‘shithole’ remark is being received much differently inside of the White House than it is outside of it. Though this might enrage Washington, staffers predict the comment will resonate with his base, much like his attacks on NFL players who kneel during the National Anthem did not alienate it.”

Looks like white supremacy from the White House makes it clear that the “official” policy inside the West Wing is “we’re racist and proud of it.”

CNN’s Anderson Cooper’s analysis of this latest from Trump:

Make no mistake: This is the lowest ebb of a presidency defined by a series of low ebbs and defining of the presidency downward. Yes, lower than Trump’s comments about Mexico sending us “rapists” and “criminals.” Lower than questioning Sen. John McCain’s military service. Lower than his impugning of a judge because of his Mexican heritage. Lower than his questioning the motives of a Gold Star family. Lower than the 2,000 mistruths and outright falsehoods he has said since becoming President. Lower than his racially-tinged attacks on the anthem protests by NFL players. Lower even than his “both sides” argument in the wake of white supremacist violence against peaceful protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia. This is not only a President of the United States voicing racist sentiment in front of a group of people. It is also doubling down on those sentiments — proudly! — because it might advance his political power among his base. We are talking about the President of the United States here! Not some fringe talk radio host? Not some blogger. The single most powerful person in the country. The symbol of the United States to the rest of the world. Whether or not you voted for Trump, whether or not you still support him, whether or not you think this “shithole” comment will land well with his base, you need to acknowledge that voicing views like these is simply wrong. It is, quite literally, anti-American. Period. Full Stop.

Joe Scarborough, former Republican Congressman and current MSNBC host of “Morning Joe,” adds this:

This is a “more professional White House”? Only if you have been so desensitized by Trump’s first year in office that you no longer recognize when your country is in danger. There can be no compromise or middle ground between those who defend the Constitution and a president who understands so little of what has made our nation great. The fight for America’s future has begun, and the time for rationalizing Trump’s aberrant behavior is long past.

Cooper and Scarborough are right. Trump proves over and over that he is a racist, a bigot and a white supremacist. Do we, as Americans — once proud citizens of a nation built by immigrants — stand by and let this man and the klan he calls his “base” destroy the land that we love?

