The aways unpredictable, often defiant Donald Trump, who says he has “nothing to hide” about his campaign’s contact with Russia before the 2016 presidential election, refused to say Wednesday if he will agree to TO meet with special prosecutor in an interview under oath to discuss his involvement.

“I’ll speak to attorneys,” Trump said in a press conference Wednesday. “We’ll see what happens.”

Another flip-flop from his statement six months ago when he said he would be “100 percent” willing to give a sworn statement?

Trump Wednesday returned to his standard claim that the investigation is a “witch hunt” and a “Democratic hoax.” He turned to Twitter to refer to “Sneaky Diane Feinstein, the California ranking Democrat on the Senate committee investigating Russian interference in the election.

“For 11 months, they’ve had this phony cloud over this administration, over our government, and it has hurt our government,” Trump said. “It’s a Democrat hoax that was brought up as an excuse for losing an election.”

Feinstein’s committee released a transcript of testimony from a founder of a British intelligence firm that produced a salacious dossier outlining Russian involvement in the election along with a report detailing two-decades of Russian actions that including extensive interference in the 2016 election.

“Never before in American history has so clear a threat to national security been so clearly ignored by a U.S. president,” the report concludes.

Trump responds with his claim that he has been “cleared’ of colluding with Russia.

“It has been determined that there’s been no collusion — and by virtually everybody,” Trump said. “When they have no collusion, and nobody’s found any collusion at any level, it seems unlikely that you’d even have an interview.”

Neither the committees in Congress or Mueller has said Trump was not involved in the collusion. Mueller, sources say, is actively investigating what the special counsel’s office sees as clear involvement that the president and/or his administration or campaign team obstructed justice by attempting to hinder the investigation.

“It is an open investigation and the president has not been ‘cleared’ of involvement,” says one attorney close to the investigation.

“While President Trump stands practically idle, (Russian premier Vladimir) Putin continues to refine his asymmetric arsenal and look for future opportunities to disrupt governance and erode support for the democratic and international institutions,” Senator Ben Cardin of Maryland says.

Internal reports by American intelligence officers agree, saying Putin directed a “multifaceted campaign using hacking and propaganda to sway the 2016 presidential election” away from Hillary Clinton to benefit Trump.

