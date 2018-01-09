Steve Bannon, the fiery former chief strategist of Donald Trump’s chaotic White House is out as executive chairman of Breitbart News, the media company said Tuesday.

Insiders says Bannon had two choices: Resign or be fired. He turned in his resignation and is gone, immediately, after pressure from the company’s investors and influential Trump backers.

“He’s gone,” said a Breitbart editor Tuesday afternoon. “That’s all that needs to be said.”

Bannon is the first high-profile casual of Michael Wolff’s tell-all book, Fire and Fury, about the strange actions and turns of Trump’s casualty. He never denied quotes attributed to him, including claims that Trump “is finished” and “the revolution he started is over” was well as quotes calling meetings with Russians before the 2016 presidential election an act of “treason.”

Bannon had claimed that his charge of treason was aimed at former campaign manager Paul Manafort, who is currently under indictment by the Office of Special Counsel for lying to federal law enforcement officers and laundering money, and not Donald Trump Jr., as claimed in the book.

The quotes sent Trump into a fury and a Twitter tweet storm that called Bannon “out of a job” and “out of his mind.”

The influential Mercer billionaire family, major backers of Breitbart and Bannon cut off all contact with Bannon after release of passages of the book.

Rebekah Mercer, who contributed more than $22 million to conservative causes, Breitbart and Bannon said she and her family is “done with Bannon” and have “shut off the spigot.”

“This could be the final nail in his coffin,” said Republican Rep. Peter King, a critic of Bannon’s activities. “Once that coffin’s close, it shouldn’t be opened.”

Bannon, in a statement Tuesday, said “I’m proud of what the Breitbart team has accomplished in so short a period of time in building out a world-world class news platform.”

