Throughout official Washington, the revelations in Michael Wolff’s book, Fire and Fury, raise few surprises about Donald Trump or his chaotic presidency.

It’s just more of the same about a president that many people feel is, at the very least, is deranged and most likely is mentally unstable, which makes a president of the United States dangerous and a threat to the nation.

Writes E.J. Dionne Jr. of The Washington Post:

President Trump’s unfitness for office was obvious long before he was elected. Once he moved into the White House, the destructive chaos of his administration was there for all to see. Future historians will scratch their heads to figure out why it took this particular book to break the dam of denial.

Perhaps, but the danger continues to be ignored by the Republican leadership in Congress, which came in tight lockstep to Camp David over the weekend to pledge allegiance to a “common agenda” that places the nation in more peril.

However, signs continue to grow that the nation, as a whole, is fed up with Trump, his vanity and his unfitness for office.

Writes Jennifer Rubin in the Post:

Like clockwork, on Saturday around 7 a.m., no doubt feeling the sting of widespread discussion that he is — as his own advisers described to Michael Wolff for his book “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” — a dope, a moron, a man-child, a semi-illiterate, President Trump confirmed it all with a tweet. How perfect. A tweet. “Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star.”

Say what?

Trump went even further, suggesting we ignore the concept of freedom of speech, something protected by the Constitution, a document ignored over and over by Trump.

It’s a disgrace that he can do something like this,” Trump declared in a news conference at Camp David. “Libel laws are very weak in this country. If they were stronger, hopefully, you would not have something like that happen.”

Trump’s lawyers tried a “cease and desist” letter to Wolff and his publisher. Fortunately, the publisher moved up the release date and had the book on the stands last Friday, where sales are turning it into a bestseller.

It should be one that many people read. It helps those who might think Trump is worthy of being in the White House understand that the man is a terrorist and crook who belongs in jail or a mental institution.

“He’s a lunatic,” says a former White House aide who says she spent more time vomiting her guts out while working around Trump.

Aides have called him a “moron” and “unfit” and gather in groups to guess what Trump’s what outrage will come out of his often-frothing mouth.

They avoid meeting with Trump because of his fiery temper and habit of attacking anyone near him because of his own mistakes and missteps in office.

Behind closed doors away from Trump, an increasing number of members of Congress, Republicans and Democrats, speak of invoking the 25th Amendment, which can be used to declare a president unfit. The Joint Chiefs of Staff have a working plan to stop Trump if he tries to launch a nuclear war during one of his childish whims.

Concludes Rubin:

We’re playing with fire, counting on the ability of others to restrain him from, say, launching a nuclear war and, nearly as bad, jettisoning our representative democracy. Vice President Pence, the Cabinet and Congress have a moral and constitutional obligation to bring this to a stop.

We have a madman in the White House. Time to evict the traitor to America before it is too late.

___________________________________________________________

Copyright © 2018 Capitol Hill Blue

