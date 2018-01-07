Donald Trump claims he, as president, is “mentally stable” and “a genius.”

Those who must deal with him say otherwise.

“The president has not yet been able to demonstrate the stability nor some of the competence that he needs to demonstrate to be successful,” Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker said in August 2016. Corker is leaving Congress at the end of this year. He’s had enough of Trump.

Corker also calls the White House “an adult day care center” and told reporters in October: “I’ve seen no evolution in an upward way. As a matter of fact, it seems to be it’s also devolving.”

When Trump, early in his presidency, claimed his predecessor wiretapped him, FBI director James Comey called Trump’s claim “outside the realm of normal” and “crazy.” Trump responded by firing Comey, a move that helped trigger the ongoing investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Comey later testified that he book detailed notes in every conversation with Trump because realized the president often lies.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, last summer told other Cabinet officials Trump is “a moron.”

Tillerson, when asked by reporters, first refused to “dignify” the question with response. This week, he said “I’ve never questioned his mental fitness” on CNN but would not say if he ever called the president a “moron.”

“I think — I think he’s crazy,” Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I.) said at the end of subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill.

“I’m worried,” responded Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine). She and Reed did not realize the microphones at the hearing were still on and reporters heard and noted the comments.

In the newly-released book, “Fire and Fry,” reports other comments by Trump friends and acquaintances.

Friend Thomas J. Barrack, quoted in the book, calls Trump “not only crazy but stupid.” Barrack nows says he never said such a thing but others close to him says he did, more than once.

Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner, who many expect will face charges at the end of the Special Counsel’s investigation into the White House, told The New York Times his father-in-law is “crazy, but a genius.”

Throughout the West Wing of the White House, often-fearful aides walk in whispers about their concerns that Trump is unstable.

“He’s a sick son-of-a-bitch,” says one, who quickly adds: “Of course, if you use my name I will call your quote ‘fabricated’ and say you are a liar!”

A former staffer is blunt:

He repulses me. I’m a woman who felt like she needed a shower after being around him. He is a pathetic little man and anyone who is around him should run away because he is insanely dangerous. God help America.

A female lobbyist says she learned long ago to avoid Trump:

Donald Trump is a narcissistic bastard whose hold on morality and sanity is tenuous. Even as an obese old man, he acts like he is God’s gift to women. A colleague once asked if I would “hook up” with Trump if I had a chance. I told her “hell no!” Unlike the perverted pig we now have as president, some of us have principles and standards. To use the language of Donald Trump, I would not screw him with a borrowed pussy

