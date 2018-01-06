Donald Trump Saturday morning turned to his latest propaganda tool — Twitter — to proclaim he’s not only “stable” but is a self-declared “genius.”

Under fire from aides, mental health professionals and critics for what many see as signs of mental illness and instability, Trump had to use three “tweets’ to bypass the service’s limits to claim:

Now that Russian collusion, after one year of intense study, has proven to be a total hoax on the American public, the Democrats and their lapdogs, the Fake News Mainstream Media, are taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence….. ….Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star….. ….to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius….and a very stable genius at that!

That’s the claim by a president who has been caught in at least 1,950 lies in his first year in office, according to fact-checking services.

Brandy X. Lee, forensic physiatrist at the Yale School of Medicine and editor of “The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 27 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President,” thinks Trump’s latest claims are more reason for concern.

“The level of concern by the public is now enormous,” Dr. Lee says. “They’re telling us ot speak more loudly and clearly and not to stop until something is done because they are terrified.”

A dozen members of Congress invited Dr. Lee to Capitol Hill last month concerns from the mental health community about Trump’s stability.

She has more meetings scheduled.

___________________________________________________________

Copyright © 2018 Capitol Hill Blue

