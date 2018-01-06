In the world of Donald Trump, facts and truth are useless and irrelevant.

Fact-checking services became a booming business with Trump deciding to run for, and winning, the White House. The team at The Washington Post documented 1,950 lies by Trump since becoming President–which is less than a year.

Lies drive Trump’s oratory and life.

“Since taking office I have been very strict on Commercial Aviation. Good news — it was just reported that there were Zero deaths in 2017, the best and safest year on record!” (Actually, no fatal U.S. passenger airline crashes since 2009, including eight years with Barack Obama as president):

At least 85 times as president, Trump boasted about the stock market (the same bull market he called “artificial: and “a bubble” during his campaign);

Obama wiretapped him (disproven);

Attendance at his inauguration set records (in lies perhaps but not even close when it came to attendance);

Muslims in New Jersey publicly celebrated the collapsing twin towers of the World Trade Center (didn’t happen);

Hillary Clinton created the “birther movement” (nope);

Barack Obama is a Muslim and not an American citizen (disproven over over);

Russia’s involvement in his campaign is “fake news” (is so, why does he blow his top whenever more facts about it become public?).

Donald Trump’s life is a collection of continuous lies, exaggerations and misinformation. He cannot go a single day without uttering a lie via Twitter or vocally. His dwindling legion of hard-core supporters embrace his lies like religious cultists standing in line for their cup of poison Kool-Aid.

One only has to look at the twists and turns of the massive swirls of what is left of his hair to see that even his appearance is fakery controlled by one of most vain comb-over in history.

As Dana Wilbank of the Post notes in the Post, details on that hairdo is one of the “scandalous revelations“ in the new book by Michael Wolff, who described Trump daughter Ivanka’s view of her father’s hair (or lack of it):

She treated her father with a degree of detachment, even irony, going so far as to make fun of his comb-over to others. She often described the mechanics behind it to friends: an absolutely clean pate — a contained island after scalp-reduction ­surgery — surrounded by a furry circle of hair around the sides and front, from which all ends are drawn up to meet in the center and then swept back and secured by a stiffening spray. The color, she would point out to comical effect, was from a product called Just for Men — the longer it was left on, the darker it got. Impatience resulted in Trump’s orange-blond hair color.

Wolff, who’s book “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” hit the bookstore shelves Friday and is already a best seller, describes Trump this way:

The president, while proposing the most radical departure from governing and policy norms in several generations, had few specific ideas about how to turn his themes and vitriol into policy. And making suggestions to him was deeply complicated. Here, arguably, was the central issue of the Trump presidency, informing every aspect of Trumpian policy and leadership: He didn’t process information in any conventional sense. He didn’t read. He didn’t really even skim. Some believed that for all practical purposes he was no more than semi-­literate. He trusted his own expertise ­— no matter how paltry or irrelevant — more than anyone else’s. He was often confident, but he was just as often paralyzed, less a savant than a figure of sputtering and dangerous insecurities, whose instinctive response was to lash out and behave as if his gut, however confused, was in fact in some clear and forceful way telling him what to do. It was, said (White House Deputy Chief of Staff Katie) Walsh, “like trying to figure out what a child wants.”

And so the freak show continues at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

