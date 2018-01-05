This may be the quote of the year (or perhaps the century) and it came from Michael Wolff, whose new book is keeping tongues wagging in Washington and anger flowing out of the White House like verbal diarrhea.

“My credibility is being questioned by a man who has less credibility than, perhaps, anyone who has ever walked on earth at this point,” Wolff said on Friday morning’s “Today” show.

In one of his normal, unfactual, tweets, Trump late Thursday claimed “I authorized Zero access to White House (actually turned him down many times) for author of phony book! I never spoke to him for book. Full of lies, misrepresentations and sources that don’t exist.”

Trump did speak to Mueller, White House aides confirm, sat down for an interview with him and was allowed to roam the the corridors of power with Trump’s permission.

Another lie from a president who, fact checking services confirm on a daily bases, lies several times in each 24 hour period.

Notes Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson:

The central problem, according to Wolff’s forthcoming book, “ Fire and Fury,

On election day in 2016, which Trump went into expecting to lose, Robinson adds:

About the president, Wolff writes: “There was, in the space of little more than an hour, in Steve Bannon’s not unamused observation, a befuddled Trump morphing into a disbelieving Trump and then into a horrified Trump. But still to come was the final transformation: Suddenly Donald Trump became a man who believed that he deserved to be, and was wholly capable of being, the president of the United States.” But he is not capable. This whole administration is based on a desperate delusion.

America, by a minority of its voters, found itself with a unstable man-child as president and too many people in a position of power to do something about it, have watched and claimed that “it’s OK because he will grow into the job.”

If anything, Trump is regressing into the paranoia of man with serious mental problems.

Donald John Trump — real estate developer who has declared bankruptcy more than once, who drove casinos he owned to fail, operated a “university” scam that remains under investigation in New York state, is charged multiple times with rape — including one involving a 13-year-old girls and came to office with many lawsuits over unpaid bills and broken contracts — is a disgrace.

His own aides call him a “moron,” a “man-child” and an “idiot.”

Some feel he may also be functionally illiterate.

Former Republican Congressman Joe Scarborough, now the host of “Morning Joe” on MSNBC, asked Trump what he thought would be a simple question:

Mika Brzezinski and I had a tense meeting with Trump following what I considered to be a bumbling debate performance in September 2015. I asked the candidate a blunt question. “Can you read?” Awkward silence. “I’m serious, Donald. Do you read?” I continued. “If someone wrote you a one-page paper on a policy, could you read it?” Taken aback, Trump quietly responded that he could while holding up a Bible given to him by his mother. He then joked that he read it all the time. Like most of what Trump says, he lied.

In his book, Wolff writes:

Trump didn’t read. He didn’t really even skim. If it was print, it might as well not exist. Some believed that for all practical purposes he was no more than semiliterate. Others concluded that he didn’t read because he didn’t have to . . . He was postliterate — total television.

James Fallows, a former member of the Jimmy Carter administration, calls the book “unforgettable and potentially historic.”

That, sadly, assumes America — and the world — will survive Donald Trump and leave anyone behind to write a history.

___________________________________________________________

Copyright © 2018 Capitol Hill Blue

