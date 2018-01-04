The former White House strategic adviser for Donald Trump does not mince words when it comes to the president’s daughter, Ivanka.

She’s “dumb as a brick,” Steve Bannon says in the new book from Michael Wolff about the inner workings of the 2016 campaign for president and the White House in the first year of Trump’s president. Shock jock Howard Stern called her a “great piece of ass” and her father agreed.

Other aides say “dumb as a brick” is probably the least of Bannon’s many insults about Ivanka trump and her husband, Jared Kushner.

Other members of the staff aren’t fond of the First Daughter either.

“She’s often called her a ‘trashy trollop’ and other terms that should not be repeated,” says a former aide.

Aides said a “private collection” of photos from Ivanka’s modeling days, including ones with nudity and suggestive poses, us passed around.

Some claim Trump’s daughter uses her position as his daughter “to the max” to push her jewelry and clothing lines that are called “whore bling” and “fucking crap.”

At least one says the Trump daughter is an “ultimate model of rich white trash.”

White House aides aren’t the only ones who think of Ivanka in crude terms and such feelings are not just recent.

In October 2006, when disk jockey Howard Stern called Ivanka “a piece of ass,” her father greed.

Stern first said Ivanka “looks more voluptuous than ever” but Trump corrected her to say: “She actually always been very voluptuous.”

From the show’s transcript:

Trump: “My daughter is beautiful.”

Stern: “By the way, your daughter…”

Trump: “She’s beautiful.”

Stern: “Can I say this? A great piece of ass.”

Trump: “Yeah.”

White House aides remember Bannon being in discussion about news reports on the “piece of ass” remarks and one wondered how her father might know that such an assessment was true. “Oh, he knows,” Bannon reportedly said.

In 2013, host Wendy Williams asked Trump and his daughter what they had in common.

Ivanka sid “gold and real estate.”

Trump? “Well, I was going to say sex.”

Calls for comment from the White House or Breitbart News, where Bannon is the boss, were not returned today.

___________________________________________________________

Copyright © 2018 Capitol Hill Blue

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Google

