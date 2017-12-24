Some of the clannish supporters of established liar Donald Trump still claim he is not a racist or bigot even though his own words prove he is both.

Let’s go back to June, when an angry Trump ranted to his national security team in the Oval Office, complaining that more than 2,500 immigrants from Afghanistan obtained visas to enter the United States in just the first six months of 2001.

Not Afghanistan, he bellowed, saying it is “a terrorist haven.”

When he saw that 15,000 from Haiti received clearance to enter America, he ordered it stopped immediately.

“They all have AIDs,” he said, grumbling and cursing.

When he learned that 40,000 came here from Nigeria, Trump bitched that they would “never go back to their huts” in Africa.

The New York Times reported on the meeting on Saturday, saying the information came from six White House and administration officials who either attended the meeting or were briefed afterwares.

Three White House officials confirmed the comments when contacted Sunday by Capitol Hill Blue.

“He said it,” one said. “This is not the first time and I sure will not be the last.”

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House press secretary who often denies the loathsome comments by Trump, denied the whole thing, saying:

General (John) Kelley, General (H. R.) McMaster, Secretary (Rex) Tillerson and all other senior staff actually in the meeting deny these outrageous claims. It’s both sad and telling The New York Times would print the lies of their “anonymous” sources anyway.

These denials came from a press secretary who has been caught in almost as many lies as Trump, who himself holds the all-time record for falsehoods by any president, according to various fact-checking services.

None of the ones she names has come forward with any denials in public and senior officials contacted by both The New York Times and Capitol Hill Blue say he said it loud and clear.

“We are ordered to lie if necessary to protect the president,” said one. “Many of us are damn sick and tired of lying to the people we are supposed to serve.”

Frank Sharry, executive director of America’s Voice, who supports legal and orderly immigration, says Trump is motivated by racism and adds:

He’s basically saying, “You people of color coming to America seeking the American dream are a threat to the white people.” He’s come into office with an aggressive strategy of trying to reverse the demographic changes underway in America.

Michael D’Antonio, who interviewed Trump extensively for his biography “The Truth About Trump,” says:

He’s always been fearful where other cultures are concerned and always had anxiety about food and safety when he travels. His objectification and demonization of people who are different has festered for decades.

Trump says immigrants to America come into the country like “vomit.”

We will begin moving them out, day 1,” he said in a campaign rally in August 2016. “My first hour in office, those people are gone.”

As with so many of Trump’s outrageous claims, the immigrants remain — protected by federal judges who have repeatedly called his moves “unconstitutional.”

When administration lawyers told Trump that he had to revise and water down his original order to stop any and all Muslims from selected countries, Trump responded: “This is bullshit.”

Which is an accurate way to describe the antics, raves, bigotry and racism of Donald John Trump.

