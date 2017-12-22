As Christmas approaches, a sense of impending doom envelops us, driven by a narcissistic tyrant in the White House, a compliant Congress that values political partisanship over service to the country and a society filled with mass shootings, sexual harassment run amok and a need for greed.

With all this going on, how in the hell can we celebrate a holiday like Christmas.

Perhaps we need Christmas this year like never before.

We can speed money we don’t have — but are promised in a tax cut that always seems to benefit someone else — and celebrate a time that seems lost in an amoral time when physical and financial gratification takes precedence over spiritualism and hope.

As a newspaperman, i thrive on cynicism and distrust, especially when it comes to politicians and elected leaders like a president elected by a minority of voters who sees himself as a king and not a servant of the people.

Yet we still live in a country forged by men more than two centuries ago on a type of democracy that seems to somehow arise when needed to set things straight during difficult times.

We survived the assault on the Constitution during the Nixon era and Watergate so, the argument does, we can survive the threat to individual rights and threat of greed and injustice of the Trump march against our laws and way of life.

Congress late Thursday gave the nation another month to try and work out a budget and spending package that might keep the government from shutting down. We have a “tax reform” plan that seems to be more of a welfare plan for the very rich that will be paid for by the poor and middle class, who can’t afford the bill.

So why celebrate Christmas?

As mountain climbers say: “Because it’s there.”

President Donald Trump retreats to his luxurious digs in Florida — at massive taxpayer expense — and Congress goes home to try and sell a tax plan that appears to be beyond description or rationalization before returning to Washington in January with a large pile of unfinished business.

Let’s forget about all that and take a few days to celebrate Christmas and try to remember that it is a holiday to celebrate the birth of a religious icon with the largest collection of believers in America.

Let’s also remember that this is the season when we speak civilly to one another while wishing them a “Merry Christmas” if you’re a Christian or “Happy Holidays” if you’re not.

Yes, Virginia, there is a Christmas.

I say that as a resident of the Commonwealth of Virginia, the Old Dominion and can celebrate that my home rejected Donald Trump at the polls in November of 2016 and sent many members of the Republican party packing in this year’s state and local elections.

On Friday nights in my hometown, clogging regulars and visitors from around the world dance the night away at the Friday Night Jamboree in a fun evening where booze is not served and politics, for the most part, is avoided.

Which, of course, is why politicians of both parties flock to the Jamboree before each election to curry favor with the crowd that would rather spend time listening and dancing to banjo and fiddle music.

I will be there on this Friday night and most others and I won’t give a damn about Donald Trump or what is happening — or not happening — in Washington.

Merry Christmas from Capitol Hill Blue. May your wishes come true.

