The special U.S. Senate special election in Alabama Tuesday is the latest showdown between those who to return American to puritanical times and those who might want to drag our government into something that might resemble the 21st century.

That election also provides a test of partisanship against public service and whether or not to put a long-controversial bigot, homophobe and likely sexual pervert into the Senate to join others of his kind.

Many Republicans in Alabama say they don’t care if Roy Moore is a sexual predator who pursued teenagers and high school students in the 1970s when he was an assistant district attorney. All that matters to them is that he is a Republican who is opposed to abortion — legal in the United States — and one who opposes same sex marriage — also legal — along with other oppressive GOP positions.

The odds give Moore the edge over Democrat Doug Jones, whose only problem in the minds of many Alabama voters is his party affiliation, which makes him a “liberal” because he does, among other things, support the laws of America.

Evangelicals in Alabama support Moore, primarily because he puts the “laws of God” above the laws enacted by Congress, signed into laws by our Presidents and affirmed by the Supreme Court.

In reality, the purported “law of God” are really just the interpretations of fundamentalist ministers. Other ministers say God does not oppose abortion or homosexuality. They read the Bible differently and many who read that book find the tome of Christianity rife with contradictions, hypocrisy and differing observations.

“The word “homosexuality” didn’t even show up in English translations of the Bible until 1946, so why do we say the Bible condemns it?” That question comes from Adam Phillips, pastor of Christ Church in Portland, OR.

He’s not alone. Religious scholars say the Bible is often misquoted and misinterpreted to justify that beliefs of men, not God.

Evangelicals also support Donald Trump, the president who brags openly about his adultery, talks loudly about the women he’s defiled and uses vulgar terms to describe how it does it.

In our opinion, evangelicals are, by and large, those who use misinterpretations of religious writings to try and support their own warped views of themselves.

UN Ambassador Nikki Haley Sunday said those who become sexual prey or predators like Trump or Moore must “be heard.” In doing so, she places herself in the line of fire from her boss — the president who is charged, among other sexual crimes, with raping a 13 year old girl.

Trump quickly believes any woman who claims sexual abuse from a Democrat in Congress, as he did with Sen. Al Franken, who resigned from the Senate this week. But he claims any charge against any Republican, including himself, is “a fabrications, a lie and fake news.”

Besides the child who said he raped her, his ex-wife Ivana says he raped her. So did a business associate. Complaints of sexual assault have come from others.

Moore admits dating teenage girls when he was in his 30s. A mall in his hometown banned him because of complaints about him harassing teenagers. Police in his county were told to keep him away from high school teenagers at football games.

Trump is not alone among sexual predators in Washington. John Conyers resigned because of his sexual misconduct. So did Al Franken.

On Tuesday, Alabama voters are likely to send another monster to the Senate in Washington.

He joins his predator in chief in the White House.

The rape of America continues.

