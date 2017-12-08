In Washington, and increasingly around the country and the world, the current President of the United States is considered a “moron” who is “unraveling mentally” and “is profoundly unstable. He is mad. He is, by any honest layman’s definition, mentally unwell and viciously lashing out.”

While too many members of Congress, who unfortunately comprise the “leadership” of both the House and Senate, sit on their butts and say little or nothing about the insanity of the man who lives at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, former GOP Congressman and current MSNBC morning host Joe Scarborough writes this morning that “Trump has dragged America’s values and reputation to their lowest point in years. If Republicans don’t find their bearings soon, it may be America’s safety and security that are next to go.”

Scarborough and his co-host and fiance Mike Brzezinski used to let Trump use their show as a podium for his madness. No more. They say they have seen the light.

Writes Scarborough:

In August 2016, Mika Brzezinski and I reported on “Morning Joe” that then-candidate Trump horrified foreign policy briefers by how flippantly he mentioned even refused to rule out

The only other Republicans who stand up to Trump are mostly those who are leaving office, like Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and who is retiring, calls the Trump White House an “adult day care center” and fears Trump’s unstable actions are putting the United States “on the path to World War III.”

America’s Secretary of State privately calls Trump a “moron” and our country’s national security advisor says he has the mind of a “kindergartner.”

GOP campaign strategist Steve Schmidt, who talked John McCain into putting national mistake Sarah Palin on the 2008 GOP Presidential ticket as a running mate, says of Trump: “The question is his fitness, of his stability is in the air.”

Trump often garbled speech increasingly appears. Scarborough notes: “That the commander in chief slurred his way through the end of a speech on Jerusalem Wednesday was just the latest in a string of unsettling incidents.”

In the 50-plus years that I have spent covering politics, I wrote about the actions of President Richard M. Nixon, who resigned in disgrace in 1974, I hoped America would never sink so low again.

Donald Trump proved me wrong. He is a schizophrenic psychopath with erratic, childish impulses. He openly supports an accused child molestor and sexual predator because he, himself, is one. He laughed when shock jock Howard Stern called his daughter a “great piece of ass” and bragged openly about “doing anything I want“ with women and walked into the dressing rooms of teenagers and leered at them openly as they tried to cover themselves.

Trump threatens to “totally destroy” nations with nuclear weapons and brags about grabbing the genitals of young women as a prelude to sex.

It’s time to stop questioning his actions “quietly.” It is time to shout “our President is insane!” More importantly, it is time to take the actions necessary to remove him from office as quickly as possible.

Copyright © 2017 Capitol Hill Blue

