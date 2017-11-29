Leigh Corfman, the Alabama woman who tells a harrowing story about being sexually abused by Roy Moore when she was 14 back in the 1970s, says “I am done being silent” about his immoral and illegal actions against her.

“As a 14-old, I did not deserve to have you, a 32-year-old prey on me,” she writes in a letter to AL.com, the local news website by Alabama Media Group. “I am not getting paid for speaking up. I am not getting rewarded from our political opponents. Where does your morality end?”

To Alabama Republicans, immorality and sexual assaults on children are just fine as long as the candidate opposes abortion and other extreme causes of the party. State governor Kay Ivey and Alabama COP chair Terry Lathan, support Moore.

And why not? The President of the United States is an acknowledged abuser of women, a man accused of raping a 13-year-old aspiring model with one of his rich buddies in Manhattan years ago. Send another sexual deviate to Washington. He can be with his buddies.

Moore’s actions against teenagers were so blatant that the shopping mall in his hometown banned him from its property and the sheriff’s departments issued orders to its deputies to keep an eye on him at public events, like high school football games where they were specifically told to keep him away from the teenage cheerleaders.

Other women have come forward with stories about Moore harassing them during their teenage years in Alabama, where Moore twice made it to chief justice of the state supreme court and was twice removed for ignoring the law and the Constitution with a large, boulder-sized rock emblazoned with what may or may not have been the rules imposed in biblical times and his steadfast homophobia and defiance of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Moore is a classic sexual bigot and abuser of young women. He is supported by fellow sexual deviate Donald Trump for his bid for the Senate. Next week, former Trump White House aide Steve Bannon, himself a man accused of domestic abuse and a declared hater of Jews, plans to share the campaign stage with Moore shortly before a December special election to the senate seat vacated by now attorney general Jeff Sessions.

Republicans are well-known for their bigotry and hypocrisy when it comes to sexual issues. They denounce homosexuality while many of their leaders have been and still are gay. Terry Dolan, the godfather of the National Conservative Political Action Committee, died from AIDS he contracted during his gay affairs.

Former GOP Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich quit amid revelations that he was nailing an Agriculture Committee staff member while he was still married to the woman who had been his mistress during his first marriage. Trump then named her American Ambassador to the Vatican.

Trump brags about his mistresses and even makes jokes about his daughter being “a great piece of ass.” He boasted about getting a woman to do “anything I want” when he “grab them by their pussies.”

So it’s easy to see how Moore is the kind of Senator he thinks Washington needs.

In her letter to Roy Moore, Leigh Corfman wrote:

Mr. Moore, When The Washington Post approached me about what you did to me as a child, I told them what happened, just as I had told family and friends years before. I stand by every word. You responded by denying the truth. You told the world that you didn’t even know me. Others in recent days have had the decency to acknowledge their hurtful actions and apologize for similar behavior, but not you. So I gave an interview on television so that people could judge for themselves whether I was telling the truth. You sent out your spokesmen to call me a liar. Day after day. Finally, last night, you did the dirty work yourself. You called me malicious, and you questioned my motivation in going public. I explained my motivation on the Today show. I said that this is not political for me, this is personal. As a 14-year old, I did not deserve to have you, a 32-year old, prey on me. I sat quietly for too long, out of concern for my family. No more. I am not getting paid for speaking up. I am not getting rewarded from your political opponents. What I am getting is stronger by refusing to blame myself and speaking the truth out loud. The initial barrage of attacks against me voiced by your campaign spokespersons and others seemed petty so I did not respond. But when you personally denounced me last night and called me slanderous names, I decided that I am done being silent. What you did to me when I was 14-years old should be revolting to every person of good morals. But now you are attacking my honesty and integrity. Where does your immorality end? I demand that you stop calling me a liar and attacking my character. Your smears and false denials, and those of others who repeat and embellish them, are defamatory and damaging to me and my family. I am telling the truth, and you should have the decency to admit it and apologize. Leigh Corfman

She said it best.

In December, Alabama voters are likely to vote Roy Moore into the Senate.

If they will do, they will prove that they are just as despicable as the deviant whey want to put into the United States Senate. They won’t give a damn about their country or the women he has wronged or the morality they ignored.

The same can be said of those who support Donald Trump.

They will prove they are scum of the earth and should be treated as such.

_____________________________________________________

Copyright © 2017 Capitol Hill Blue

