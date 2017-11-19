Donald Trump’s press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, says this about what she claims is the difference between Senator Al Franken and Trump when it comes to abuse: “Senator Franken has admitted wrongdoing and the president hasn’t.”

Really? Sanders has been caught in more lies to the press and public than most Presidential press spokespersons. Most have to lie for a living. She does it as a almost as much as Trump.

Let’s go back to 2005, when Trump was a reality show host bragging to TV personality Billy Bush of “Access Hollywood.” He said this about a married woman he wanted to bed:

I moved on her, actually. You know, she was down on Palm Beach. I moved on her, and I failed. I’ll admit it. I did try and fuck her. She was married. I moved on her like a bitch. But I couldn’t get there. And she was married.

Then, talking about another woman:

Yeah, that’s her. With the gold. I better use some Tic Tacs just in case I start kissing her. You know, I’m automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab ’em by the pussy. You can do anything.

Trump later called it “locker room talk.” He didn’t say he didn’t say it. He couldn’t. A wireless microphone left on caught it all on tape.

Yep, the man who is now president did not only admit sexual harassment of women, he bragged about it in graphic, vulgar terms.

Former Alabama chief justice Roy Moore admits pursuing and dating teenage girls when it was in his 30s in the 1970s. He claims that one who discussed him undressing and taking off her clothes was lying but now more women have told similar stories.

Trump won’t go after Moore because Republicans need him to win a special election in December to put him in the Senate, a move that even GOP leader Mitch McConnell says is an insult to the Senate and the nation.

Moore is used to insulting the nation. He was removed twice as chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court because he openly ignored the Constitution with a huge rock edifice with the 10 commandments engraved on it and because of his open homophobia.

Alabama GOP office holders, however, admit Moore is a sexual predator and pervert but say they can live with that because he is opposed to abortion.

While Trump can’t find time to criticize Moore, he can pound out tweets on his Twitter Account to go after Sen. Al Franken for groping a female participant on an USO Tour he was on back before he ran for Senate and won.

Franken has apologized and says he welcomes an investigation into his behavior by the Ethics Committee in Congress.

Trump never apologizes for anything he says and most of what comes out of his mouth is verbal diarrhea with little truth anywhere in the stinking mess. The Washington Post has documented well over 1,000 lies told my Trump so far this year. He averages about 4.6 lies a day.

Such a sordid, despicable debacle at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington.

