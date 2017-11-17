Donald Trump: America’s sexmonster

Documented sexual abuser Donald John Trump quickly jumped on Senator Al Franken for groping and otherwise abusing a model and talk show host in a 2006 USO tour but stays quiet about the sexual assaults on children by Senate candidate Roy Moore.

Of course, Franken is a Democrat and Moore is Republican. Franken admits improper behavior Leeann Tweeden, a Los Angeles radio host and apologized when reports about the incident appeared this week. Franken’s actions were grossly improper and should cost him his seat in the Senate but Tweeden was not an underage girl. Moore is accused to sexually abusing a 14-year-old Alabama girl in the when he was a 32-year-old assistant district attorney.

Trump openly brags about bedding women outside of at least first two of his three marriages, habitually walked into the dressing rooms of teen beauty pageant contestants while they were topless or completely nude and has faced at least one charge of raping a 13-year-old teen model. That charge disappeared right before the 2016 Presidential election after her attorney reported threats to the girl.

Trump’s first wife, Ivana, said Trump raped her in 1989. The assault is described in graphic detail in Harry Hurt’s book, Lost Tycoon. Former business associate Jill Harth says Trump raped her in the Mar-a-Lago resort in 1996.

“It was a shocking thing to have him do this, because he knew I was with George [her partner], he knew they were in the next room,” she recalled in an October 2016 interview with The Guardian. “How could he be doing this when I’m there for business?”

More than a dozen women filed allegations of sexual harassment against Trump in 2016 alone and a audio tape of an Access Hollywood show caught him bragging about grabbing women by their crotch along with other graphic descriptions.

Natasha Stoynoff of People Magazine described an encounter with Trump where he pushed her against the wall, pressed his body against hers, stuck his tongue in her mouth and predicted they would have an affair.

Stoynoff wrote about the attack by Trump:

Our photo team shot the Trumps on the lush grounds of their Florida estate, and I interviewed them about how happy their first year of marriage had been. When we took a break for the then-very-pregnant Melania to go upstairs and change wardrobe for more photos, Donald wanted to show me around the mansion. There was one “tremendous” room in particular, he said, that I just had to see. We walked into that room alone, and Trump shut the door behind us. I turned around, and within seconds he was pushing me against the wall and forcing his tongue down my throat. Now, I’m a tall, strapping girl who grew up wrestling two giant brothers. I even once sparred with Mike Tyson. It takes a lot to push me. But Trump is much bigger — a looming figure — and he was fast, taking me by surprise and throwing me off-balance. I was stunned. And I was grateful when Trump’s longtime butler burst into the room a minute later, as I tried to unpin myself. “You know we’re going to have an affair, don’t you?” he declared, in the same confident tone he uses when he says he’s going to make America great again. “Have you ever been to Peter Luger’s for steaks? I’ll take you. We’re going to have an affair, I’m telling you.” He also referenced the infamous cover of the New York Post during his affair with Marla Maples. “You remember,” he said. “‘Best Sex I Ever Had.’ ”

Trump, of course, claims it was “fake news” and never happened but six witnesses have confirmed her story.

America’s president may dismiss charges against himself but he is quick to get in our face about the actions of a Senator from an opposing party.

The charges against Franken, he says, “speaks a thousand words.”

If so, the description of Natasha Stoynoff say a million words about a crude serial sexual predator like Donald Trump.

Revelations of a long career of sexual harassment and molestation by Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein opened the floodgates of public pronouncements about such despicable actions by famous men.

“Trump and Weinstein are both sexual harassers and predators. But Trump is also president of the United States. That makes him even more dangerous to women,” writes Robert Reich in Newsweek.

Not just women. Donald John Trump is a threat to every man, woman and child in America. He’s a monster and should be treated as such.

