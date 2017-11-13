Roy Moore: Like Trump, a child molester

Looks like scandal-ridden Roy Moore, the twice fired chief justice of the Alabama State Supreme Court and Republican candidate for Senate who lusted after teenage girls while in the 30s (and perhaps even now), is stealing a tactic from equally-scandalous Donald Trump.

Moore says he’s going to sue The Washington Post for writing about Moore’s predilection for young female flesh in the late 1970s while he was an assistant district attorney in Alabama, where a popular joke says a virgin in that state is any 13-year-old year old who can outrun a dirty old man.

Moore admits dating high school girls while he was a prosecutor but claims that one, a 14-year-old who tells a lurid story about him taking off her clothes and his and doing things that grown men should not do to underage girls, is “lying” and stories about him is “take news.”

Trump often calls stories that catch him in compromising situations “fake news.” He threatens to sue any woman who talks about his predatory actions but doesn’t follow through on the threat.

Moore admits he might have gone out with teenage girls but says it was innocent stuff and normal for a grown man in Alabama back in the 70s.

The Post found four girls who were teenagers back then and who were objects of Moore’s attention and perhaps more. They went on the record. Others say they’re too scared of him to talk about what he did.

Like Moore, I was in the my early 30s and single in the late seventies. Unlike him, I preferred women past their teen years. As I recall, the youngest women I dated during my single period in what was called “the swinging 70s” was 19 when we met. Most were in their mid to late 20s. The oldest was 43.

Incredibly, the Alabama Republicans who remain loyal Moore supporters compare him and his fondness for teens to the age differences that existed in various couples in history, like Mary and Joseph as the parents of Jesus or Lauren Bacall, who started dating much older Humphrey Bogart, at 19.

In Alabama, the age of consent is 16 — who years younger than the 18 set by most other states — and all Moore needed was permission to see, date and perhaps bed a 16- or 17-year-old girl. He said he always asked permission of parents, which may or may not be true based on recollections of some of the girls and others who were aware of his philandering.

“He was a player,” says Alice Rosten, who says she knew of Moore’s preferences in the 70s in Alabama. “Yes, he had sex with teenage girls. I knew some who slept with him. They said he really liked it oral and kinky.”

Former President Bill Clinton liked oral attention from then-19 year old Monica Lewinsky in the Oval Office.

Mimi Alford was a Wheaton College student when he became an intern in the White House Communications office in 1962 when she met President John F. Kennedy. He invited her for a swim in the White House pool and she says she lost her virginity to him in the First Lady’s bedroom at age 19.

“I wouldn’t describe what happened that night as making love,” she later wrote, “but I wouldn’t call it non consensual.”

When President Franklin D. Roosevelt died, he was with his mistress, Lucy Mercer Rutherfurd, and not his wife. Their affair began long before that night.

Current president Donald Trump openly brags about his adulterous affairs before he became president and a woman called “Katie Johnson” named him and fellow billionaire Jeffrey Epstein in a $100 million lawsuit a two men who raped her two decades earlier when she was a 13-year-old aspiring model. The case, dropped and refiled, ended in November 2016, right after Trump’s election, with what sources say was a large, lump-sum payment to her and her attorney.

During the campaign, an audio tape had Trump bragging about “grabbing their pussies” of young women. He bragged publicly about seeing naked teenagers when he would walk in, unannounced, into the Miss USA pageant.

“He just came strolling right in,” remembers Tasha Dixon, a contestant who was 18 at the time. “There was no second to put a robe on or any sort of clothing or anything. Some girls were topless. Other girls were naked.”

While several members of the Senate, Republican and Democrat, want Alabama candidate Roy Moore to withdraw from the race, Trump doesn’t.

Of course he doesn’t. Roy Moore is a child predator, just like the President of the United States.

Trump, like Moore, is a sexual monster who preys on young women. He welcomes another of his kind in Washington.

_______________________________________________________

Copyright © 2017 Capitol Hill Blue

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Google

