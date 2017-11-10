Roy Moore: Another pedophile for Washington?

An Alabama woman says Republican Senate Candidate Roy Moore, former chief justice of the state supreme court, sexually molested her when she was 14 years old.

Three other women say he pursued them when they were teenagers and he was in his early 30s.

Senate leaders and other prominent Republicans say Moore should withdraw from a Dec. 12 race where Alabama voters will select a new senator to replace Jeff Sessions, who became Donald Trump’s attorney general nominee.

In 1979, Moore was a 32-year-old district attorney in Etowah County, Ala. and saw 14-year-old Leigh Corfman sitting on a bench outside the county courtroom with her mother, who had to go inside to testify in a child custody hearing.

“He said, “Oh, you don’t want her to go in there and hear all that. I’ll stay our here with her,” Corfman;s mother remembers. “I thought, how nice for him to want to take care of my little girl.”

“Taking care of my little girl” turned out to be getting her phone number and calling her afterwards and telling her to meet him around the corner from her home where he then drove her to his home in the woods 30 minutes away, told her she was pretty and kissed her.

On a second such trip, she remembers,, Moore took off her clothes and pants and removed his clothes. He touched her over her bra and panties and guided his hand to touch his penis.

“I wanted it over with — I wanted out,” Corfman tells The Washington Post. “Please get this over with. Whatever this is, just get it over.” She told Moore to take her home. He did.

An isolated incident? A young girls’ fantasy or the actions of a child predator?

Three other women in Alabama say Moore pursued them when they were ages 16-18. At first, they remember, say his attention was “flattering” but as they got older they got scared.

Wendy Miller was 14 when she says Moore began asking her out on dates. She turned him down, saying her mother did not let her date at that age. Debbie Wesson Gibson was 17 when Moore spoke to her high school civics class and then started asking her out on dates. On those dates, he would kiss her.

Gloria Thacker Deacon says she was an 18-year-old cheerleader when Moore started taking her out on dates that included giving her wine.

Moore was in his early 30s when he began pursuing the high school girls.

Moore, now 70, denies it all.

“These allegations are completely false and are a desperate attempt by the National Democratic Party and the Washington post on this campaign,’ he says in a written statement.

His campaign calls the allegation “garbage” and “the very definition of fake news.”

None of the women have voted or worked for Moore’s opponent or his GOP rivals.

Corfman, how 53, says she has voted for Republicans in the last three Presidential elections, including Donald Trump.

Folks in Alabama say he had a fondness for teenage girls. Corfman says “he was charming and smiley” and was flattered that a grown man was paying attention to her. When the attention turned sexual, it shocked her.

“I wasn’t ready for that — and I had never put my hand on a man’s penis, much less an erect one,” she told the Post. After that encounter, she refused his follow-up phone calls for a date.

In 1979, Alabama’s age of consent was 16. It still is.

Wendy Miller was 16 when Moore started asking her out for dates. She had a boyfriend at the time and declined but he continued to pursue her.

Then her mother got involved and told Moore to get away from her little girl.

“I’d say, ‘You’re too old for her…let’s not rob the cradle,” her mother Martha Brackett remembers.

Miller, now 54, said she was “flattered by the attention” back then.

“Now that I’ve gotten older, the idea that a grown man would want to take out a teenager, that’s disgusting to me,” she told the Post.

Others who dated Moore say he kissed and they “made out” but did not have sex with them. In 1985, at age 38, he married Kayla Kisor of Gadsden, Alabama. She was 24.

He later became chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court but was dismissed the bench for ignoring a federal court order to remove a 5,280-pound granite Ten Commandments monument from the state judicial building.

Re-elected again as Chief Justice in 2012, he was dismissed again for instructing probate justice to not issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples after the U.S. Supreme Court legalized gay marriages.

Corfman says that years after her encounter with Moore, she saw a segment about him on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

“I threw up,” she recalls.

Moore’s hardcore stands makes him popular many of Alabama’s hard-core right-wing voters. He beat Luther Strange, the senator appointed to replace Sessions, who was backed by Trump and GOP leaders, in a Republican Party primary in September and now faces Democratic nominee Doug Jones in the Dec. 12 special elections.

He is backed now by Trump but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other GOP leaders say he should withdraw from the race “if the charges are true.”

Trump — whose fondness for young women is well-documented, who has married wives far younger than him and was charged by an underage model with rape — has said nothing.

Birds of a feather?

_______________________________________________________

Copyright © 2017 Capitol Hill Blue

