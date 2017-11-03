For 11 minutes, someone shut Trump up

For 11 minutes Thursday, Donald Trump’s primary route of lying to America — his hate-filled Twitter account — went dark.

His Twitter page went dark at 6:45 p.m. Eastern time, replaced with a message that said “Sorry, this page doesn’t exist.”

It came back on by 7 p.m. and, at 8:05 p.m., Twitter posted a statement saying the “account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes and has been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again.”

Two hours later, Twitter said the account was taken offline “by a Twitter customer support employe who did this on the employee’s last day.”

Trump then tweated that “My Twitter account was taken down for 11 minutes by a rogue employee.”

Trump’s use of Twitter is controversial. He has typed ot some 36,000 short epithets since 2009 and many of them promote bigotry, racism and outright lies about things that displease the egomaniac billionaire.

Some responders praised the unknown employee’s actions.

Posted Ted Lieu on Katie Couric’s account: “Dear Twitter employee who shot down Trump’s Twitter. You made America feel better for 11 minutes. DM me & I will buy you a Pizza Hut Pizza.”

Those who think that Presidents of the United States have better things to do than type out Twitter gut reactions on his smartphone say America — for 11 minutes — has some relief from a bombastic bully.

Too bad it didn’t last.

_______________________________________________________

Copyright © 2017 Capitol Hill Blue

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Google

