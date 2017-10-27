Hypocrites, bigots & liars

We expect hypocrisy in our government and our leaders. All too often, those who decry something they claim is bad or illegal is also what they do themselves.

Former Republican Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich criticized President Bill Clinton for his affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky. At the same time, Gingrich was banging House Agriculture Committee staff member Callista Bisek behind his wife’s back.

Gingrich’s former mistress is now his third wife and Washington insiders wonder who else the former Speaker is sleeping with now. Callista Gingrich was sent to Rome by our current president as Ambassador to the Vatican.

President Donald Trump, whose lies are non-stop, calls anyone who agrees with him “liars” or “wacky” or “crooked” or worse. He publicly calls NFL players “sons of bitches” for kneeling during national anthems and then disrespected the flag at a military ceremony earlier this month.

A growing number of Americans wonder how studio moguls like Harvey Weinstein is now disgraced for his sexual humiliation of women while Trump gets a pass for boasting that he liked “grab em by the pussy” in an audio tape that surfaced during the 2016 election.

In the 1997 Miss Teen USA Pageant, the young contestants scurried for cover when Trump, who owned the pageant, walked into their dressing room unannounced.

“Don’t worry, ladies, I’ve seen it all before,” he said while leering at the naked and half-naked teens.

Of course he has. First Lady Melania Trump showed it all in a photo layout posing naked on Trump’s private jet. She was a nude model who still likes to strut around in stiletto high heels and skintight attire while showing her ample and surgically enhanced bosom.

Trump’s hardcore “base” of supporters, however, may be the biggest hypocrites of all, flooding discussion areas of any news website that uncovers Trump’s many failures and lies.

They scream “fake news” whenever Trump is caught in one of his many lies. They lace their comments with hate and obscenities in their claims that those who seek the truth are, or course, are driven by hate.

When we noted Trump’s documented failures and what it is doing to the now floundering Republican Party, we received this email from Richard Zuendt of the Chesterfield County GOP in Virginia:

You can blow this article out of your ass. President Trump is rebuilding the Republican Party into something we can be proud of. Unlike you and all of the rest of your kind, we believe in America First, America Last and America Forever. The new Republican Party will guarantee that this republic lives on, forever.

As a former GOP operative who worked for three GOP members of the House of Representatives in the 1980s and helped elect several others in the party, I can say with knowledge that the GOP of Donald Trump nothing like the one that was once known as the “Party of Abraham Lincoln.”

Like its leader, today’s GOP is the party of disgrace and disgust, a chaotic group that puts bigotry and hate before the needs of the nation and the people it swore to serve.

Donald Trump came to office with less than a majority of votes by those who cast their ballots. His three million deficit is the largest in history. Polls, even those by Fox News — the faux news sites that trumpet his every move and tweet — show his job approval at the lowest points in presidential history.

The Republican Congress is disliked and distrusted by more Americans than ever. Gallup’s latest survey shows 80 percent disapprove of what Congress is doing.

Fox News reports Trump’s approval rating stands at 38 percent — highest among polls. Gallup puts it at 36 percent. Some put it at under 30 percent.

These are the folks who claim to represent most Americans?

Not the America I know and love. We’re the majority and it’s time we elected those who represent us instead of the loud, bigoted haters who seized control of our country.

_______________________________________________________

Copyright © 2017 Capitol Hill Blue

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Google

