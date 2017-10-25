GOP is dying: May it burn in hell

The stench you smell coming out of Washington these days is the rotting corpse of The Grand Old Party, also known as Republicans.

Some point the cause of GOP decay at the despicable presidency of Donald Trump and his administration of hatred, bigotry and phoniness. While Trump is doing his best to destroy the GOP and America, much of the blame for the party’s demise lie primarily at their feet and the nether region between their butt cheeks where the stink originates.

I can say this with some authority because I spent a dozen years in Washington as a political operative — mostly in the employ of Republican congressmen and the party.

As a campaign operative for President Ronald Reagan in 1984, I wrote the President’s daily political messages — called “Voices for Victory” –that went out to party offices in each state and became talking points for Republican candidates.

In one state, I told an incumbent GOP Congressman that his debating style was so boring that “if you were up on that stage masturbing, your hand would be asleep.” That line later ended up in a film about political consultants, starring Richard Gere.

I worked for Republicans for one two reasons: Their checks didn’t bounce and they paid very well. I seldom agreed with their positions and didn’t like most of them.

When I left politics in 1994, the same year I quit drinking, I apologized publicly in an Op Ed piece in several newspapers and noted that I will regret, for the rest of my life, what I did in politics.

Eight years ago, I watched Steve Schmidt, a Republican operative I know, throw caution to the winds and recommend Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin — a former sportscaster with a penchant for bedding college basketball stars — as the running mate for John McCain because he needed “a celebrity, not a statesman” on the ticket.

Palin became a disaster for the campaign. She knew nothing about national affairs and embarrassed the campaign and McCain at every turn, yet she became a rising GOP star in a political system where showiness is more important than substance.

I shook my head and said the party I already despised couldn’t get worse.

Wrong. The Republicans kept getting worse with the likes of Ted Cruz, Rick Santorum and other political mutants.

Surely, I hoped, things could get better.

Instead, Donald Trump became the GOP nominee for President and then won it all in November 2016.

Republicans kept claiming he would “grow into the job.”

Instead, he became the growing cancer that should be the final nail in the Grand Old Party’s casket.

Two Republican Senators not running for re-election in 2018 have stepped up to try to save the party and our system of government by calling Trump what he is: A lying con artist who is fleecing America and draining the U.S. Treasury for his benefit as well as for his family. Others are joining in: A senator dying of brain cancer and a former Republican President.

They aren’t mincing words:

“We must never regard as normal the regular and casual undermining of our democratic norms and ideals, we must never meekly accept the daily sundering of our county,” says retiring senator Jeff Flake, who also notes Trump’s “coarseness” of leadership and “indecency of” his discourse.”

“It’s a shame the White House has become an adult day care center. Someone obviously missed their shift this morning,” says Bob Corker, another retiring senator.

“The president has not yet been able to demonstrate the stability nor some of the competence that he needs to demonstrate in order to be successful, ” says Corker again.

“Bigotry seems emboldened. Our politics seems more vulnerable to conspiracy theories and outright fabrication,” says former GOP President George W. Bush.”

“Bullying and prejudice in our public life … provides permission for cruelty and bigotry,” says Bush again.

It’s too bad that other Republicans don’t care enough for this country. If they did, they would be leading the charge to get rid of the primary threat to this our nation and our way of life. That threat is Donald John Trump.’

_______________________________________________________

Copyright © 2017 Capitol Hill Blue

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Google

