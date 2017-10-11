Time to stop an insane Trump

Michele Goldberg writes about politics, gender, religion and ideology for The New York Times and that means she writes a lot about Presidential failure Donald John Trump.

“Over the past few months, the country has been in a foul sort of trance,” she wrote Tuesday.

She adds:

Among people who work in politics, Republicans as well as Democrats, it is conventional wisdom that President Trump is staggeringly ill-informed, erratic, reckless and dishonest. (He also might be compromised by a hostile foreign power.)

Tennessee Republican Senator Bob Corker, who is retiring from Congress in an attempt to find some solace and reality away from Washington, told The Times Sunday that Trump treats the presidency like a bad reality show that could lead the nation into World War III.

“I know for a fact that every single day at the White House, it’s a situation of trying to contain him,” Corker says of Trump.

Old friends from my 23 years in Washington tell similar stories. Trump, longtime Republicans admit privately, is an unhinged lunatic with one finger on the nuclear button and a fading grasp of reason or reality.

“He is, without a doubt, the most unfit person to serve as president in modern times and perhaps in the history of America,” says a former GOP Congressman who served in the House for more than 20 years.

The ex-Congressman says his contacts in the Pentagon say the Joint Chiefs of Staff have, in place, contingency plans to ignore Trump and seize control of the government if he tries to start a nuclear conflict with North Korea or any other nation without proper provocation.

Similar talk emerged in the Ronald Reagan’s second-term, which the aging President suffered advancing Alzheimer’s and few know who really controlled the awesome power of war in Washington. Same thing for the second term of Bill Clinton, who bombed a pill factory, claiming it was manufacturing weapons but was, instead, a diversion from increasing disclosures of his dalliances with an intern.

Jerry Taylor of the libertarian Niskansen Center think tank says Congress needs to step in an reclaim its power to wage war.

He notes:

The Congress holds the ultimate power for war. Though they have more or less delegated that power away to the executive branch, they can take it back.

Two bills currently in Congress — one by Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey and California Rep. Ted Lieu — would prohibit the president from launching a first nuclear strike without a Congressional declaration. Republican Congressman Walter Jones has signed on and others from the majority part in both the House and Senate are considering joining him.

“Increasingly, senators and members of Congress are going to come to the conclusion that there has to be a firewall that is erected so that a single human being cannot impulsively launch nuclear weapons,” Market told Goldberg.

She writes:

Congress has already acted on one occasion to curb Trump’s worst foreign policy impulses. In July, Republicans voted overwhelmingly for a bipartisan bill that, among other things, limited Trump’s ability to unilaterally lift sanctions on Russia. Tying Trump’s hands on nuclear weapons would be a far more aggressive step, but it’s one that members of Congress who are mindful of this moment’s profound peril should take.

Taylor adds:

Having an unstable narcissist who is ignorant of politics, policy and foreign affairs with the nuclear codes has probably turned them white as a sheet. There is some degree of serious responsibility that they fully realize that they hold.

Time is running out on stopping the insane madman in the White House.

Congress must stop his insanity.

Then put the lunatic in a straight jacket and lock him up.

