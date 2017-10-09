Donald Trump: America’s chief SOB

Donald John Trump, the obscenity-shouting American presidential disgrace, used what was supposed to be a “stump speech” for a Senate candidate, to attack National Football Players who kneel in protest during the National Anthem at games.

He told those unlucky enough to be in the audience that they should ““love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag to say: ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now, he’s fired’?”

Good advice Trumpie. But you said it to the wrong audience. That is the advice that the bottom feeders who run the United States Congress should follow.

The Congress, and the American people, the majority of whom did not vote for you, should fire you, you son of a bitch.

NFL players didn’t t care for Trump’s divisive rhetoric. No one should.

“I can’t take anything our Celebrity in Chief says seriously. He’s a real life clown/troll,” said George Iloka.

“The behavior of the President is unacceptable and needs to be addressed, ” said Seattle Seahawks cornerback. “If you do not condemn this divisive rhetoric you are condoning it.”

“It’s a shame and disgrace when you have the President of the US calling citizens of the country sons of bitches,” said Bishop Sankey.

“My mom is a beautiful lady. She has never been a bitch,” says Michael Bennett.

Trump told Vice President Mike Pence to leave a football game between the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco Forty-Niners and not participate in honoring the career of Payton Manning if anyone kneeled instead of standing during the anthem.

It was a planned “stunt.” Media were advised that Pence would leave the game “early” before the anthem was played.

Now, footballers and anyone else who wants to rid an event of Trump’s craven cultists have another reason to kneel during the National Anthem.

Just kneel. The game and the rest of us are better off with Mike Pence running for the exits.

He’s just another SOB for the son of a bitch who, sadly, resides at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington.

