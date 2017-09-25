The evil that is Donald Trump

Perhaps, as long as Donald Trump lives in the White House and pretends to be President of the United States, we should not just kneel when the National Anthem is played.

We should turn our backs on the American flag.

As long as Trump is President, we can no longer feel proud of America.

Oddly enough, the National Football player who started the trend of kneeling instead of standing for the National Anthem did so in protest of police killings of African-American citizens. It had little to do with the con man who lives at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

But Trump seized upon what he saw as a controversial issue to focus attention on himself with an obscenity-laden tirade against those who kneel, saying NFL owners should fire them and even boycott NFL games where the practices is allowed.

His rant brought more players to their knees to join their colleagues in protest. In some games, the NFL teams stayed in their locker rooms until after the National Anthem is played.

As an American who has served his country in various ways over the years, I am honored to be part of this nation. I stand and salute when the National Anthem is played.

But some Americans have legitimate issues with what is happening in this nation today and those who served their country did so in order to let those who wish to protest can have the right to show their anger in non-violent ways.

I cannot imagine a time when I personally might feel the need to drop to one knee in protest then the Anthem is played but I cannot condemn those who feel they must in these turbulent times.

Like many Americans today, I feel shame for my country. Much of that shame is directed at the con man and crook who occupies the White House. He is a shyster who lies, uses taxpayer money for the benefit of himself and his family, defrauds small business owners, contractors and others preyed upon by his companies, shames women and does not, I feel, support the American flag or its ideals.

He stiffs charities while giving donations he never makes and lies about other he claimed but never made.

Trump cares only for himself and doesn’t give a damn about hurting this nation as long as it services his nefarious purposes.

Those who fell for his con act should feel shame too. They helped put this madman in office and those who remain in his “base” are those who are turning their backs on America.

As a member of the media, I am declared an “enemy of the people” by Trump. Yes, I am an enemy of him and those who support him. As an American, I feel I must fight him with everything that I have.

So I am.

Donald John Trump is the true enemy of America and its people.

He is a greater threat to our way of life and what we stand for than any enemy this nation has ever faced.

He is the evil that could bring this nation to its knees, if we let him.

The American I know and love cannot, and will not, let that happen.

_______________________________________________________

Copyright © 2017 Capitol Hill Blue

