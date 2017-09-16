Charitable contributions? Not yet

September 16, 2017 3:25 am | by

President Donald Trump dances with first lady Melania Trump, at The Salute To Our Armed Services Inaugural Ball in Washington. When President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee raised an unprecedented $107 million for a ceremony that officials promised would be “workmanlike,” the committee pledged to give leftover funds to charity. Nearly eight months later, the group helped pay for redecorating at the White House and the vice president’s residence in Washington. But nothing has gone to charity. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee has contributed leftover funds to renovations at the White House and the vice president’s residence. But the committee has yet to start giving money to charity, as it promised.

Eight months after raising $107 million, Trump insiders tell The Associated Press there is confusion about how much money the committee has left. Vendors in the inauguration’s production say costs for many items ballooned over delayed decisions and inexperienced committee staff.

Four people familiar with the cost of the inauguration’s welcome concert say it reached as much as $25 million. Trump inaugural committee chairman Tom Barrack calls the event a great success and says he expects the eventual charitable giving will exceed previous inaugurations.

_______________________________________________________

Copyright © 2017 Capitol Hill Blue

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

 

Leave a Reply