Aide says Trump ‘is insane’

Those who know or watch President Donald Trump closely fear he is “coming apart” under the strain of his failed presidency and often aborted actions.

“He’s grasping to achieve something, anything, to prove he’s up to the job,” says a longtime business associate of Trump. “He’s coming apart at the seams.”

Some worry Trump will “to war” with North Korea in an attempt to prove he is an able commander-in-chief while others say he will “do something that he feels is courageous but will be incredibly risky and could threaten the security of America.”

“He has lived on the edge most of his life,” says a former paramour of Trump. “I fear he’s gone over the edge and is plummeting.”

Others agree.

Trump’s actions, say Greg Sargent of The Washington Post “reveal a lawless, out-of-control President.”

“This is not a president who is in control of himself,” says Princeton University history and public affairs professor Julian Zelizer.

“He’s chaotic,” says Barbara Perry, presidential scholar at the Miller Center of The University of Virginia. “He doesn’t see things linearly.” Pointing to Trump’s controversial use of Twitter, she notes that is “the one thing can control but he abuses it.”

Joseph Nye, Harvard professor and author of “Is the American Century Over?” says that, under Trump, “the reputation of the United States has diminished.” Nye adds that being a “reality host” does not give him a “global perspective” that one needs as president.

“This is not going to end well for this administration,” a former FBI official says. “Trump is out of control and what he does goes against core American values.”

Yet Trump has endorsements from the evangelicals who claim “core American values” are important. So do Republicans who sit on their hands and say nothing about the dangers the Trump presidency pose.

White House aides talk in whispers about Trump’s temper tantrums that have become routine. He unleashes strings of obscenities, threatens to fire everyone and too often issues more ominous threats that include violence.

“He yells at people, saying he will ‘kick their ass’ or even kill them,” says one, who said she fears for her safety if her name is used. “I think our president is insane!”

A media report that questions one of Trump’s actions can bring on a shouting attack against anyone nearby. Trump, she says, reduces staff members to tears and says some have quit because they can no longer stand being around him.

Secret Service agents joke that they should use the label “Madman” to identify Trump in radio conversations. Others joke about jumping in front of the president to “take a bullet” to protect him. “I might be taking a bullet fired from a fellow agent.”

Trump, they say, threatens to fire all of his secret service detail and replace them with “bodyguards I know and trust.”

That causes the agents to shake their heads because Trump has, in the past, hired personal guards with violent criminal records.

“The president has no sense of duty, not understanding of what it takes to be the leader of a nation,” says a former aide. “To him, the only things that matter are serving his ego and fattening his wallet.”

Marine general John Kelly, brought in to try to bring the chaotic White House under control and who have been publicly humiliated by Trump in front of other staff members, says he remembers fondly his days as a Jarhead grunt in battle.

That, he says, “was better than working for Trump.”

_______________________________________________________

Copyright © 2017 Capitol Hill Blue

