Trump: True enemy of America

In its lead editorial Sunday, The New York Times laid out what most Americans now know and fear.

Donald Trump, 45th President of the United States, is unfit for the job and poses a major threat to the United States of America.

The first three paragraphs say it all:

With each day, President Trump offers fresh proof that he is failing the office that Americans entrusted to him. The rolling disaster of his presidency accelerated downhill last week with a news conference on Tuesday at which he seemed determined to sow racial strife in a nation desperate for a unifying vision. Since the 1930s it has not typically been a challenge for an American leader to denounce Nazism. But there is nothing typical about this president; urged by some of his advisers and family members to summon the majesty and moral authority of the presidency to heal the wounds of last weekend’s neo-Nazi violence in Charlottesville, to put the good of the country before personal pique, he chose instead to deliver a defense of white supremacists that raised as never before profound doubts about his moral compass, his grasp of the obligations of his office and his fitness to occupy it. This, in essence, is where we are now: a nation led by a prince of discord who seems divorced from decency and common sense. The alarm bells were loud and swift. Five members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff delivered a rare rebuke, condemning race-based extremism in the military and the nation. Foreign leaders, from Secretary General António Guterres of the United Nations to Prime Minister Theresa May of Britain, condemned intolerance and a failure of leadership in the White House.

Trump’s faithful few (and they get fewer as each day passes), will decry the Times editorial as “fake news” but their shrill shout fade into a din of disrespect for this nation and the needs and desire of a majority of its citizens

Donald Trump has never been a President for the majority that is supposed to determine which leaders should lead our nation. His popular vote fell more than 3 million votes short in November and his clownish and maniacal antics in office have driven the number of his supporters down. Polls show his support falling even more from the low 39 percent of just a couple of weeks ago and he is facing demands, even from the party he claims to represent, to resign from office in the best interests of the nation.

The Times concludes:

The deeper question, to Mr. Trump’s remaining supporters, is not political but moral. It is whether they will continue to follow a standard-bearer who is alienating most of the country by embracing extremists. Yes, other Republican leaders, while claiming the mantle of Abraham Lincoln, have subtly and not so subtly courted bigots since the days of Richard Nixon’s “Southern strategy.” But Mr. Trump has now made that subtext his text. Last week, he stripped away the pretense and the camouflage. In deciding to split Americans apart rather than draw them together, he abandoned the legacy of Lincoln for the legacy of Robert E. Lee and Jefferson Davis. He chose to summon not America’s better angels, but its demons.

Like so much of what spills out of his mouth like verbal diarrhea, that promise was a lie, one of so many falsehoods he delivers as a matter of course.

He openly seeks support from the violence-prone racists, bigots and haters who rise from the toxic extremes of American society.

Time and time again, Trump proves he is — at the very least — an opportunistic racist who hates America and is leading our nation to the brink.

Donald Trump is the true enemy of the people and must be treated as such.

