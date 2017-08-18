Hey Trump: Fat lady is about to sing

Heads up: The fat lady is about to sing on the fat President who can’t do anything correctly.

Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker, a Republican, said publicly Thursday what others of the party of the elephant usually utter behind closed-doors. Trump, Corker said, is neither competent or stable.

Trump, Corker said, does ‘not demonstrated that he understands the character of this nation” and called for “radical changes” in the White House.

“The president has not yet been able to demonstrate the ability or the competence that he needs to be successful,” said Corker

Enter, stage right, South Carolina Republican Sen. Tim Scott, who said Trump’s response to the racial violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, last weekend “complicates this administration’s moral authority.”

Moral authority? From Trump? What moral authority?

Corker is one of the few Republicans to publicly say what others won’t, said a few months ago that Trump’s White House is “in a downward spiral.”

After Trump’s incredible defense of white supremacists, whose rally brought death to a woman and injured many more, we can now say the White House has slammed into the cold, hard earth of an America that has had enough of the bullying child Trump.

“Mr. President – we must call evil by its name. These were white supremacists and this was domestic terrorism,” says Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.)

Utah GOP Senator Orrin Hatch tweeted:

We should call evil by its name. My brother didn’t give his life fighting Hitler for Nazi ideas to go unchallenged here at home.

Writer Tony Schwartz, who co-wrote Trump’s “Art of the Deal” book, say he expected Trump to resign for office “soon.”

The circle is closing at blinding speed. Trump is going to resign and declare victory before Mueller and Congress leave him no choice. Trump must be isolated. Resistance every day. The end is near but must keep pressure high.

Republicans on Capitol Hill now worry about whether or not Vice President Mike Pence can handle the job as President. A hard-core right-winger, Pence faced almost certain re-election defeat as Indiana governor when Trump picked him as his running mate.

Trump, of course, is fighting back with his usual bluster and threats.

He lashed out at Arizona GOP Sen. Jeff Flake, who faces a primary challenge from Dr. Kelli Ward:

Great to see that Dr. Kelli Ward is running against Flake Jeff Flake, who is WEAK on borders, crime and a non-factor in Senate. He’s toxic!

Trump didn’t like what Flake said about him in his book, “Conscience of a Conservative:”

Volatile unpredictability is not a virtue. We have quite enough volatile actors to deal with internationally as it is without becoming one of them. We pretended that the emperor wasn’t naked. Even worse: We checked our critical faculties at the door and pretended that the emperor was making sense.

Absent from those who are calling Trump for what he is — a soulless loser, liar and con man — are Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Speaker of the House. While hey have spoken generally about Trump’s incredibly stupid actions, they have sat on the sideline and watched others do what they should.

They are not, for example, echoing what GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham said in a statement issued by his office:

Mr. President, like most I seek to move our nation, my state, and our party forward — toward the light — not back to the darkness. Your tweet honoring Miss Heyer was very nice and appropriate. Well done. However, because of the manner in which you have handled the Charlottesville tragedy you are now receiving praise from some of the most racist and hate-filled individuals and groups in our country. For the sake of our Nation — as our President — please fix this.

“History,” Flake adds, “is watching us all.”

So is the fat lady.

