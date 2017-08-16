Trump is a racist, a bigot and worse

Despite what he claims, and most of what he claims are an endless stream of lies, Donald Trump is a racist.

When he owned casinos, managers of the establishments were ordered to keep minorities away from he and his wife when the visited and black card dealers were replaced with white ones anywhere near him.

He has paid enormous federal fines for flagrant discrimination tactics in his real estate business.

His White House Chief Strategist proudly portrays himself as a member of the “alt-right” and a “white nationalist.”

It took him three days to finally read a statement written by someone else to condemn the”KKK’ and “white supremacists” at the violent disruptions in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the last weekend but carefully avoided saying anything about the white nationalists or the alt-right.

He read the statement at the White House on Tuesday morning and then went to his tacky “Trump Tower” later in the day and, without a script, lashed out at the “other side” expressed open sympathy for the fringes that express outright hatred of blacks.

Supporting those who protest removal of statues of Robert E. Lee, Trump said:

So, this week it’s Robert E. Lee. I noticed that Stonewall Jackson’s coming down. I wonder, “is it George Washington next week and is it Thomas Jefferson the week after?” You really do have to ask yourself, where does it stop?

As a southerner, I have long rejected the glorification of Lee, who I feel was a traitor — an Army officer who took up arms against his country in the Civil War. I salute cities and communities that have taken down statues and stopped flying the Confederate flag in public places.

Trump owes his Presidency to the racist fringe that still exists in America. He refused, time and again, to reject the endorsement of the Klan, the lovers of Adolph Hitler and other outright racists.

Those fringe elements comprise the bulk of his dwindling base of support — a loud, obscene collection of misfits who depend on violence, hate and insults to express themselves and tear down others.

In so many ways, Trump is white trash wrapped up in a billionaire’s disguise, a four-mouthed bully who uses his distaste for others to make his own insecurities. He treats women as sexual objects (like using now First Lady Melania Trump as a nude model to pose on his private jet), cheats his business partners and investors and defrauds the small businesses and vendors who work on his projects.

He sees America as just another “mark” ripe for plundering and conning and he and his opportunistic family and butt-kissing goons are draining the federal treasury for their own purposes and benefit. His “average” supporter — assuming that anything that involves Trump can be called average — has an IQ lower than an average plant and consumed by homicidal rage and hate.

Trump and his cult are racists and traitors to America and should be treated as such.

