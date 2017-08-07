Trump: A victim of himself

Donald Trump plays the “victim” card often. He is, writes New York Times columnist Charles Blow, “the reigning king of American victimhood.”

Trump claims:

No politician in history — and I say this with great surety — has been treated worse or more unfairly.

He’s a victim all right — a victim of his own lies, self-indulgence and self-promotion.

Newsweek magazine’s cover this says it all:

Writes Matthew Cooper of Newsweek:

The president’s erratic behavior, the infighting among White House staff and the slapdash creation of public policy have taken a toll on even hardcore conservatives. Just six months ago, Republicans believed Trump, despite his flaws, would notch at least a few legislative victories. Instead, all they’ve gotten is one dumpster fire after another. As John McCain put it, following his dramatic return to the Senate after surgery for a brain tumor, “Nothing is getting done.” And it was McCain’s dramatic, middle-of-the-night vote against a “skinny repeal” of Obamacare that delivered the coup de grâce to GOP efforts to repeal it.

Adds Blow:

And, not only is he a lazy whiner, he’s also a projectionist: He is so consumed by his insecurities that he projects them onto others. Trump branded Ted Cruz a liar, when he himself wouldn’t know the truth if it slapped him in the face. He blasted Hillary Clinton as being crooked, when he himself was crooked. He sneered at President Obama’s work ethic — among many other things — but Trump’s own work ethic has been found severely wanting. In 2015, Trump said, “I would rarely leave the White House because there’s so much work to be done.” He continued: “I would not be a president who took vacations. I would not be a president that takes time off.” Lies. Trump has spent an unseemly amount of time away from the White House, playing golf, and is at this very moment on a 17-day vacation.

Trumps sees anything that doesn’t go his way as “unfair.” Those who oppose him are engaged in “conspiracies.” Any loss is “a fraud.” He lies more openly than any President in modern history yet he calls others “lairs” and any article that documents his failures as “fake news.”

Tump, on a golf course, exemplifies his true personality. He routinely takes “mulligan” shots when he blows his first attempt, drives his golf cart on greens and tee areas and seldom keeps score but will brag afterwards that he show “a great game.”

Writes Sport Illustrated’s Alan Shipnuck:

Trump will sometimes respond to a shot he duffed by simply playing a second ball and carrying on as if the first shot never happened. In the parlance of the game, Trump takes floating mulligans, usually more than one during a round. Because of them it is impossible to say what he has actually shot on any given day, according to 18 people who have teed it up with Trump over the last decade, including SI senior writer Michael Bamberger, who has done so nine times.

Which makes us wonder: Who is the victim? The President who lies so routinely that even fact-checking services can’t keep up? Or the many victims he has flim flamed over the years and the nation he is conning now?

