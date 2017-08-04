Trump is going down

Congress, licking its wounds and finally realizing that something needs to be done about Donald Trump, left Washington behind this week for the annual, month-long “recess.”

It leaves the future of this country, for the most part, in the hands of special counsel Robert Mueller, who is not using a grand jury to probe into the questionable and most-likely illegal actions of the President and his campaign during the 2016 election.

Mueller’s team of lawyers and investigators, we have also learned, are examining Trump’s tangled finances and those of his family and companies. What they are learning, sources say, is valuable information on bribes, paybacks and use of funds for other illegal activities.

Not known, at this point,, is whether or not they have access to those tax returns that Trump has fought so hard to conceal.

The Congressional recess comes at the end of the worst week of Trump’s tangled first six months of a tarnished and scandal-ridden Presidency.

The lies, misdeeds and conceit of Donald John Trump are piling up like raw, toxic waste that has turned the Washington “swamp” into a vile sewer.

Trump’s endless stream of lies defies comparisons with previous Presidential administrations. All Presidents lie from time to time but none, at least in modern history, has done so with endless compulsion like Trump.

“Donald Trump continues his savage assault on truth, honesty and candor,” writes New York Times columnist Charles Blow. “The lies are the root of all this evil. It not only impedes normal functioning and normal processes, it has destroyed a common basis on which to operate. The presidency is being used as tool of degradation rather than uplift.”

“If we have learned anything about this president, it is that he has a compulsion to be the center of attention,” says Washington Post columnist Robert J. Samuelson. “He can’t bear being out of the limelight and will say almost anything — no matter how offensive, outrageous or dishonest it strikes millions of Americans — to keep the public fixated on him.”

Latest polls show a constant decline in approval ratings for Trump — already the lowest in history for any President in his first six months in office — and declines even among his usually reliable “base.”

The Senate, before recessing for August, tightened sanctions against Russia with an overwhelming vote that made it veto proof. Senators from both sides of the aisles unveiled plans to protest Mueller’s Russia probe from presidential interference.

Military leaders have not implemented his attempt to ban transgender troops. Bureaucrats in other agencies work routinely work around his sloppy, often conflicting, executive orders.

The word is circulating in Washington: Trump is a colossal failure and a threat to America.

He’s going down. Don’t get caught in the tsunami when it comes.

