Scaramucci: Trump’s ‘Mini-Me’

Donald Trump, the bombastic liar who sadly occupies the White House right now, managed to do something most never thought could happen.

He found someone more obscene, more in love with himself, more unaware of the truth and more unfit for 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue than even him.

He hired Anthony Scaramucci as “communications director” of the White House.

As with Trump, Scaramucci — who is called “The Mooch” — is unqualified to serve in a prominent government position. He’s a financier who is rich but may not be as rich as Trump (which we don’t know since the President hides his tax returns from the public) and who doesn’t have the foggiest idea what a “communications director” should do the White House.

The Mooch is, in celebrity-driven New York City, a media darling because he says outrageous things, insults anyone he may or may not like and throws around claims almost as overblown as Trump.

Just a few days in his new job, Scaramucci faced the New Yorker’s Ryan Lizza for an interview and called current White House Chief of Staff “a fucking paranoid schizophrenic” and said Trump’s senior advisor Dan Bannon is “just trying to suck his own cock.”

He claimed the chief of staff committed a felony by leaking information about the new communication director’s financial disclosure report to news website Politico. Turns out he was lying. Politico asked the proper federal office for a copy of the disclosure form, which is public record. No one had to leak a thing.

So The Mooch deleted his tweet and then lied about what he said or meant in it.

Trump, of course, claims Scaramucci is “my boy.” What else would we expect from a President who publicly boasted about “grabbing pussies,” bragged about Manhattan sexcapades at a Boy Scout Rally and loves to walk into dressing rooms where underage teenage beauty contestants are dressing and undressing.

Washington Post editorial page editor Fred Hiatt notes that while Scaramucci’s hate-filled rants disgust him, the comment the Trump’s latest madman in residence that scared him the most was: “I’m here to serve the country.”

Writes Hiatt:

In the hate-filled, profane, self-important rant of White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci to the New Yorker’s Ryan Lizza, there were many appalling statements, but that was the one that stopped me cold.

It should. I’ve served my country in various ways over the years but Donald Trump and his latest “yes man” in the White House disgraces the country every day, in every Twitter “tweet,” in virtually every mistake-laden action and by their very existence.

Scaramucci is Trump’s “Mini-Me,” the infamous character in Mike Myers’ “Austin Powers” movies who takes the persona of the villain to new levels of absurdity.

He “serves” a Presidency that is out of control.

Writes columnist Eugene Robinson:

The Court of Mad King Donald is not a presidency. It is an affliction, one that saps the life out of our democratic institutions, and it must be fiercely resisted if the nation as we know it is to survive. I wish that were hyperbole. The problem is not just that President Trump is selfish, insecure, egotistical, ignorant and unserious. It is that he neither fully grasps nor minimally respects the concept of honor, without which our governing system falls apart. He believes “honorable” means “obsequious in the service of Trump.” He believes everyone else’s motives are as base as his.

Now Trump has a new court jester to push a self-serving agenda to new depths.

Scaramucci, like Trump, is not here to “serve America.” He and his boss want to destroy it.

_______________________________________________________

Copyright © 2017 Capitol Hill Blue

