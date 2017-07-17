Death to the Grand Old Party

Ironic that Sen. John McCain’s surgery to remove a blot clot delayed the latest planned vote on the chaotic health care plan proposed by the Republican-controlled Senate of Congress.

McCain is recovering from his surgery but little, it seems, can be done in the death watch over the GOP.

“Republicans have devolved into a party without a cause, dominated by a leader hopelessly ill-informed about the basics of conservatism, U.S. history and the Constitution,” says former GOP Congressman and current MSNBC talk show host Joe Scarborough.

Scarborough last week announced he is leaving the Republican Party and now considers himself an independent.

“I did not leave the Republican Party,” he wrote in The Washington Post. “The Republican Party left its senses.”

That’s a gentile way to put the current condition of the party of the elephant. Republicans, and the Congress they control, is a mess.

I know a little bit about the party. I served as press secretary to two GOP members of Congress and chief of staff to a third in the 1980s. I also worked as a political operative for the National Republican Congressional Committee, the National Republican Senatorial Committee and the Republican National Committee.

I was not, however, a member of the party. I never registered as Democrat or Republican, never voted a straight ticket and never contributed to any candidate for office. I took the money but never drank the Kool-Aid.

My motorcycle helmets have a sticker that reads: “I’m not a Democrat. I’m not a Republican. I’m an American. There IS as difference.”

America’s first President urged the nation to not allow politics to get in the way of governing or serving its constituents.

Politics, George Washington said in his final address to the nation, said:

It serves always to distract the public councils and enfeeble the public administration. It agitates the community with ill-founded jealousies and false alarms, kindles the animosity of one part against another, foments occasionally riot and insurrection. It opens the door to foreign influence and corruption, which finds a facilitated access to the government itself through the channels of party passions. Thus the policy and the will of one country are subjected to the policy and will of another.

Interesting that Washington, in 1797, said politics “opens the door to foreign influence and corruption,” which is the current, scandal-scarred President Donald Trump, proved when his son, his campaign advisor and others in his campaign met with Russians because they thought they would dish out some dirt on opponent Hillary Clinton.

Scarborough notes:

Last week’s Russia revelations show just how shamelessly Republican lawmakers will stand by a longtime Democrat who switched parties after the promotion of a racist theory about Barack Obama gave him standing in Lincoln’s once-proud party. Neither Lincoln, William Buckley nor Ronald Reagan would recognize this movement. It is a dying party that I can no longer defend.

America’s first Republican President said “Nearly all men can stand adversity. But if you want to test a man’s character, give him power.”

To that, Scarborough adds:

The current Republican president and the party he controls were granted monopoly power over Washington in November and already find themselves spectacularly failing Abraham Lincoln’s character exam. But the Republican leaders who have subjugated themselves to the White House’s corrupting influence fell short of Lincoln’s standard long before their favorite reality-TV star brought his gaudy circus act to Washington.

Sadly, I saw the coming decline of the GOP in 1994 when the party seized control of Congress and elected Newt Gingrich Speaker of the House. Gingrich’s petty partisanship brought the nation’s government to a halt and the stalls continue today.

With luck, the nightmare of the current Congress and the White House will end. So, hopefully, will the two-party duopoly that has poisoned the nation and its government.

Then, and only then, can America become “great again.”

_______________________________________________________

Copyright © 2017 Capitol Hill Blue

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Google

