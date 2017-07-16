Record disapproval of Trump by Americans

A new poll Sunday shows 58 percent of Americans “strongly disapprove” of the performance of President Donald Trump — a record of distaste for a President in the first six months in office.

The polls show that a vast majority of Americans now question the man who currently occupies the White House. His overall approval rating is down to 36 percent.

Trump, of course, calls the poll “inaccurate” while also claiming that “almost 40 percent is not bad at this time.”

The five point increase in his disapproval rating puts him at a lower point than either Bill Clinton or Barack Obama had at any point in their two terms in office. George W. Bush reached that lower level but did so later — in his second term.

Some 48 percent now feel the country’s leadership is weaker than it was when Trump took office and only 27 percent feel it is stronger. Vast majorities say they “do not trust him” in negotiations with foreign leaders and, in particular, Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Washington Post-ABC News poll shows 60 percent believe the Russian government tried to influence the outcome of the 2016 election and 41 percent feel Trump’s campaign intentionally helped Russia sabotage Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

More than six in 10 Americans feel Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with Russians before the election was “inappropriate.” Even among Republicans, less than half feel it was proper.

At this point, six months into a first term, Trump’s fall from grace with Americans is a “mirror opposite” of Obama and Bush at the same point in their first terms. Bill Clinton, who unpopularity helped Republicans win control of Congress in the mid-term elections of his first term, had a then-record low of 43 percent at this point in his first term.

The poll also shows wide disapproval of Republican efforts to replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, with plans have come out of either the House or Senate. The number of Americans who prefer Obamacare is more than twice those who prefer the GOP changes.

Independents show even stronger disapproval of GOP plans on health care. Their answers to the poll shows a 29-point margin of preference of Oblamacare.

Those numbers do not bode well for either Trump or Republicans because 63 percent of Americans feel it is more important for the government to provide health coverage to low-income people than cut taxes — a direct contrast to GOP efforts to cut spending in Medicaid and cut taxes primarily for the wealthy.

The “people who both Trump and his Republican Congress claim to represent, feel that neither the President or Congress are serving their wants and needs.

