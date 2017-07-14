The news is real. The president is fake.

Horror movie writer Stephen King said it best.
“The news is real,” he tweeted recently. “The president is fake.”
Amen.
When it takes America’s premier horror writer to put the sad state of affairs of America in sharp focus in a few words, we should know things are bad.
King, it is safe to say, is no fan of the blowhard-in-chief:
And another:
The master has spoken. Nothing much else left t say.
_______________________________________________________
Copyright © 2017 Capitol Hill Blue
Comments
Jon
Not so much horror movies, although a few of his books have been adapted. But it is kinda scary that a guy whose entire metier was scaring people is scared of this Presidency.
Many of us saw this coming. Just how stupid were those who did not and voted for him?
J.