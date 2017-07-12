The treason of Donald Trump

The long-simmering scandal over improper and most-likely treasonous connections between President Donald Trump and Russia spilled over into full boil this week with admissions by Donald Trump Jr. that he wanted dirt on election opponent Hillary Clinton and was willing to get it from an enemy of America.

“I like it,” the eldest son of then-candidate Trump chortled when told a Russia attorney with connections to the Kremlin could provide damaging information about Clinton and rushed to arrange a secret meeting with her that included then-campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Trump son-in-law Jared Kusher, who is now a senior aide in the White House.

As information of questionable contacts between the Trump campaign team and Russia began to emerge earlier this year, many who watch elected officials fall from their self-imposed throne felt the actions, if proven, could be the “smoking gun” that could derail Trump.

Trump, of course, denies any knowledge of his son’s secret meeting and has gone uncharacteristically silent as more and more details emerge but the meeting was scheduled to occur right before Trump the candidate promised “big news” about Clinton in twitter tweets.

The big news never came because the lawyer did not have anything useful and the clandestine meeting produced nothing then and now has provided proof of the lengths that Trump’s campaign would go in an effort to defeat Clinton.

Now those involved in that meeting have scrambled to try and cover up their perjury and lies. Manafort has told federal investigators about the meeting. Kushner had to amend his application for the security clearances he needs for his White House job and sources within the White House say that clearance is now under review.

Trump Jr. is babbling away like a child caught with his hand in a cookie jar. That cookie jar has teeth as he lied more than once about no contact with Russians when questioned earlier this year and now admits the meeting and its intent.

The President has been out of sight since returning from the G20 summit and is off to France Wednesday for Bastille Day. He turned to Twitter to tweet:

My son Donald did a good job last night. He was open, transparent and innocent. This is the greatest Witch Hunt in political history. Sad!

What is really sad is that Trump’s team went to great lengths to huddle with a known enemy of America in hopes of obtaining information that they hoped would be damaging to opponent Clinton.

When the meeting turned out to be a ruse by Russia, it produced nothing for Trump then and now deepens the enveloping scandal that could sink his Presidency and, possibly, land him and others behind bars.

“We’re now beyond obstruction of justice in terms of what’s being investigated,” says Sen. Tim Kaine, Clinton’s running mate in 2016. “This is moving into perjury, false statements and even into potentially treason.”

“If this isn’t treasonous, I’m not sure what is,” says Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton.

Ethics lawyer Richard Painter, who served for President George W. Bush, says the actions of Trump Jr. “borders on treason it is not itself treason.”

Painter adds:

Let’s cut through the baloney here. We know what the Russians have been doing. When the Russians call or someone calls on behalf of the Russians and offers derogatory information about a former secretary of state who is a presidential candidate, the first person you call is the FBI. I don’t care if you’re Republican, as I am, or a Democrat. You call the FBI. The last thing you do is go meet with the Russians to try and get the derogatory information. They’re only trying do that in order to use you to accomplish some purpose. And we know what that is — it is undermining our system of representative democracy.

One Twitter, Painter said: “In the Bush administration we could have had him in custody for questioning by now.”

The countdown timer on the incredibly flawed administration of Donald John Trump is ticking…and it is nearing zero.

