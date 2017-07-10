Trump Jr.’s ‘breathtaking’ admission

Now we know for sure that the Presidential campaign of Donald Trump, so eager to dig up dirt on opponent Hillary Clinton in the 2016 Presidential election, met with a Russian attorney who claimed she had damaging information on the Democratic opponent.

Donald Trump, Jr. — who like his father changes his story when facts get in the way — admitted Sunday the meeting that he, Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner and then-campaign boss Paul Manafort met with Kremlin-linked lawyer Natalia Vesenintskaya because she promised dirt on Clinton,

At first, those who met with the lawyer claimed the only reason for the meeting was a discussion focused on a disbanded program that allowed Americans to adopt Russian children.

But the New York Times, which uncovered information about the secret meeting, provided additional information that the purpose was to find ways to damage Clinton and the eldest son of President Trump admitted came about because an “acquaintance” from the 2013 Miss Universe Pageant asked for a meeting that he said might have information “helpful” to the Trump campaign.

Vesenintskaya said she had information about “individuals connected to Russia were funding the Democratic National Committee” and were attempting to help Clinton.

“No details or supporting information was provided or even offered,” Trump Jr. said. “It quickly became clear that she had no meaningful information.”

“I interrupted and advised her that my father was not an elected official, but rather a private citizen, and that her comments and concerns were better addressed if and when he held public office,” Trump Jr. said in the statement.

Trump son-in-law, also in the meeting, is now a member of the administration and should have disclosed the meeting but did not until questions came up in a delayed granting of a security clearance and he “revised” his application for the clearance and disclosed the meeting.

Manafort, the New York Times reported, only recently told congressional investigators about the meeting.

Trump Jr. claims his father “knew nothing about the meeting” and Mark Corallo, a spokesman for Trump’s expanding legal team, will only say that “the president was not aware of and did not attend the meeting.”

But others involved in the Trump campaign say otherwise. Trump, they claim, was “intensely involved in learning about any information that could be used against Clinton” and add that Trump Jr. is kept on a “tight leash” by his domineering father.

“Trump also controlled the Miss Universe Pageant at the time and it served as one of the ways he had contact with Russians,” says one former campaign operative.

Details of the meeting confirm that the Trump campaign team did have contact with the Russians and were seeking information that they hoped would help damage Clinton and help their campaign.

Trump Jr. admits he went into the meeting expecting to get information from a Russian lawyer to get “potentially helpful information” that his father and the campaign could use against his opponent in an American Presidential campaign.

It is, as Callum Borchers of The Washington Post wrote Sunday evening, “is a breathtaking admission.”

Federal investigators looking into illegal and unethical actions by Donald Trump and his collaborators who were willing to use an enemy like Russia to try to obtain information to influence a Presidential election call the information “alarming.”

Others could call it treason.

_______________________________________________________

Copyright © 2017 Capitol Hill Blue

