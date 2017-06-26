The Cult of Trump

Donald Trump’s rabid supporters: Are they gullible, racist or just dumb and stupid?

Perhaps a bit of each or even worse.

Those who express undying support for America’s egomaniacal President who lies, cheats and abuses the power of his office 24/7 appear more like the mesmerized followers of a crazed cult than a political following.

Like their hero, they often scream and shout to show their support, often uttering obscenities and threaten violence against the media or those who do not support the most controversial President in modern times, if not the entire history of American government.

They ignore Trump’s brazen looting of the United State Treasury — their tax dollars — while ignoring his childish actions and his obvious desire to associate more with the glitter he claims to abhor.

Yes, they are damn dumb and stupid. Trump’s flock somehow think he’s going to share some of his money with him while ignoring revelations that he robs, steals and pillages small business owners, hard-working stiffs, women and just about everyone else who goes not fall prostrate to the ground in adoring adulation.

Writes Jay Rosen:

Trump’s campaign was openly intended to distort reality because that is a show of power. Power over his followers. Over the other candidates he humiliated and drove from the race… Trump uses rhetoric to erode people’s trust in facts, numbers, nuance, government and the news media.

During the administration of George W. Bush, his aides followed a simple rule: “When we act, we create our own reality.” Trump takes that even further, He uses biased news outlets like Breitbart and Fox News because they never question his actions. They are “Trump based” and ignore reality.

Trump, who is an angry bigot draws those who mirror his behavior. His cult sanctions bigotry, bullying and violence. They call others “elites, immigrants and random undesirables.”

Writes activist Bob Burnett:

What America sees is what America gets. Donald Trump, cult leader.

Trump surrounds himself with those who fawn on his every move.

Notes Steve Chapman of The Chicago Tribune:

President Donald Trump made news by making some blatantly untrue statements when he spoke at the CIA. But he wasn’t even the biggest source of falsehood at that event. The latter distinction went to Mike Pence, who introduced his boss by informing the audience that he had never met anyone “who is a greater strategic thinker” on matters of national security. This goes beyond the normal embellishment of achievement into downright fantasy. The world is a complicated place, and Trump’s ideas about defense and foreign policy are crude and primitive. But Pence gets extra points for stating something that is obviously the exact opposite of the truth. It’s the sort of flattery you expect in North Korea. Trump’s problem is that in a country that protects free expression, the ludicrous portrait created by him and his acolytes is easily debunked. But they’re betting that a lot of people are gullible enough to believe it.

Trump survives on the gullibility of others. He is the leader of a cult: The Cult of Trump.

