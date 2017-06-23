Trump: Liar, liar; nation on fire

Donald Trump constantly reminds us of an old joke: How do we know he is lying? Because his lips are moving.

For a month after his firing of FBI Director James Comey, Trump kept dangling a lie that he may or may not have tapes of his conversations in the Oval Office.

He tweeted: “James Comey better hope that there are no ‘tapes’ of our conversations before he starting leaking to the press!”

It was, like so many of his tweets, as well as his statements, a lie.

He kept the lie alive in a press conference, with: “I’ll tell you about it over a very short period of time.”

The “short period of time” turned into 42 days. Most in Washington figured he was lying.

He was and, facing a demand and deadline from Congress to put up or shut up, tweeted at 12:55 p.m. Thursday:

With all of the recently reported electronic surveillance, intercepts,, unmasking and illegal information, I have no idea…whether there are ‘tapes’ or recordings of my conversations of James Comey, but I did not make, and do not have, any such recordings.

Another lie, another showdown that was not needed, and business as usual for the most deceitful President in modern history and quite possibly the worst in the history of the United States

Of course, what else do we expect from a “reality show” host turned President. Trump, at best, is a showman without substance, a serial liar who adds his constant stream of mistruths to his established record of an admitted serial sexual predator, an accused rapist of an underage girl, a developer who cheats vendors, a phony who uses other people’s money as purported contributions to various causes and an ever-increasing laundry list of crimes.

Cynics often joke about elected officials being criminals. Trump is no joke but he is more of a criminal than anyone who has ever occupied the White House. His expanding list of crimes unfolds before us daily, aided and abetted by a cowardly but sinister Republican majority in Congress and enforcement agencies that he threatens and temporarily controls.

“He is like a Mafia don who brags openly about his lawbreaking,” says a former Justice Department official. “He claims innocence while being so blatant and careless about his deeds.”

“The Donald truly believes he is above the law because he has built his career on getting away with anything he wants to achieve his belief that he is ‘the greatest’ at anything he wants to do and, so far, no one has yet brought him down,” says a former Trump executive. “As President, he now feels he is untouchable. He may be right.”

Special counsel Robert Mueller may be the one person who stands in the way of Trump and his latest — and perhaps — greatest con.

If not, America as a nation, becomes another victim of the biggest damn liar to ever occupy 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, DC.

_______________________________________________________

Copyright © 2017 Capitol Hill Blue

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Google

