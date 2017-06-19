Former Trump supporters walk away in disgust

Donald Trump — under investigation, under suspicion and underwhelming in his failing presidency continues to drop in approval ratings as the number of his supporters and once-faithful continue to diminish.
A poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center of Public Affairs now finds that 64 percent of American disapprove of his job as President. Only 35 percent approve.
Reports Jenna Johnson of The Washington Post:
Trump is struggling to keep his viewers engaged. Governing turns out to be less entertaining than the spectacle of a political horse race — especially when complicated by conflict-of-interest scandals, a widening criminal inquiry and a policy agenda bogged down by infighting and partisanship.
“He has an arrogance to him that I think sometimes makes it difficult for people to receive his message the way he wished they would receive it,” Stacey Cotton, whose mother was a die-hard supporter of Trump, tells the Post.
Amber Resnik says she voted for Trump “because he was the least of the worst” of the Presidential offerings in 2016. “He turned out to be the worst. I regret my vote.”
Same for Caroline DePell.
“I fell for his con,” he says. “He lured me in with his promises and his words. His promises and his words are lies. He’s a duplicitous bastard.”
Sam Rollins wondered why his fundamentalist, evangelical minister endorsed Trump.
“Trump is a self-admitted adulterer, an abuser of women, a thrice-married sexual sadist who bragged about his affairs while married and a man who let Howard Stern call is daughter a ‘great piece of ass’ and agreed with that assessment. How does someone like that get the endorsement of a preacher?”
Audrey Galloway says her dislike of Hillary Clinton made Trump “the only option.”
“I should have voted for Hillary,” she says now. “I now see her as the better choice. I see it too late, unfortunately.”
“Donald Trump dropped an emotional anchor,” Tania Vojvoic, who founded one of his first volunteer campaign networks, tells Politico. “He captured how Americans feel. We expect him to keep his word, and right now he’s not keep his word.”
Earlier this year, more than 60 percent of white Americans who lack college degrees strongly supported Trump. Now, polls show that base has dropped to 46 percent and is going down.
Trump aides used to say that his supporters would “walk over glass” to support the President.
Now, more and more of them are sweeping the glass aside as they walk away in disgust.
_______________________________________________________
Copyright © 2017 Capitol Hill Blue
Comments
Erlinda Roque-Tonel
Hopefully more people will realize their voting mistakes and hopefully Senate and House will do the right thing to remove Trump from office so the rest of citizens can move on and pray for a better leadership!
Joe
Hillary was the worse possible candidate and Trump the second worse. We have done nothing to encourage the best candidates to actually run as the media will roast them alive for anything they ever have done or said…who would put themselves through that for such low pay? Even blessed Mother Theresa had/has her issues with the vast wealth the group had/has on hand to build hospitals and such that go unbuilt. The WH is a terrible job now and only cockles will want it not those truly talented. In the WH now we have the best of the worst.
BUT simply wait until the Democrats take back the WH…they will be on the receiving end of all this hate they have spilled onto Trump.
Until we insist on term limits, until we curb “unnamed sources” passing for news and until we kill off the parties we are doomed.We no longer think of ourselves as Americans we think of ourselves as Repubs or Dems.
tacitustalks
Without college degrees – These are men and women who have trade skills and training. It is arrogant and obnoxious to think a journalist, or a graduate of gay studies to be “smarter” than a carpenter, plumber, auto mechanic, or a mason.
Let’s think of this. A journalist does not have to study higher mathematics to get a journalism degree. A mason does. A journalist admitted to me once that she studied journalism because she didn’t want to take college algebra.
The rest about “leaving in droves” is a bunch of lazy people sitting at their desks guessing and spinning tales.
Marion Delgado
This is media retaliation for being called “enemy of the people” You got nothing.
Ellis C. Drewery
Trump, no doubt, has some very irritating personality characteristics. I wish he was more of a team player, but that is difficult because of the high number of leakers and Obama sympathizers that remained in the government when he stepped up to the plate. Congress is still highly partisan to a paralyzing degree and many are still p.o.’d that Hillary didn’t win the presidency, and refuse to cooperate with his agenda. Blind, diversity crazed, federal judges continue to obstruct his efforts at keeping dangerous immigrants out of the country, the media is totally liberalized against him, Hollywood and the Twitter audience are out to try and belittle and minimize him at every opportunity….many have even issued veiled, or not so veiled, death threats against him. His demeanor continues to invite criticism and insult, I wish he would act more reserved and show a more serious and authoritative persona. I still believe that Hillary would have been ten times worse, not so much on a personality level, but on her self serving, lying, treacherous, Muslim and queer loving tendencies. Take a look at what the Muslims are doing in Europe and tell me how much better off we would have been if Hillary had taken office and began to import hundreds of thousands more of these miscreants into our society. Her carelessness with top secret information, the questionable deaths and disappearances of political and personal enemies, shady charitable donations, hobknobbing with the likes of George Soros and other globalists, etc., etc., etc. Face it, with Hillary or Trump……we didn’t have much of a winner, either way.
tom scott
don’t blame THE DONALD. he told every one that he was too INCOMPETENT to be President.
Jo Ligenza
We tried to warn you…
florenciio fernandez jr
trump is a misfit and a disgrace for the presidency , mr majority leader and speaker of the house wake up we citizens are being misrepresented, by your leadership ,you should also be removed from office, you also have outlived your usefulness .
Gregory Brown
Republican President Pud! What a Dud! GOP owns him! Never let them forget!
GB
Matt Timken
Support for Trump is greater now than it was on election night. I know that’s not what leftist media outlets like to hear, but it’s something they’re going to have to deal with until his presidency is over.