Former Trump supporters walk away in disgust

Donald Trump — under investigation, under suspicion and underwhelming in his failing presidency continues to drop in approval ratings as the number of his supporters and once-faithful continue to diminish.

A poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center of Public Affairs now finds that 64 percent of American disapprove of his job as President. Only 35 percent approve.

Reports Jenna Johnson of The Washington Post:

Trump is struggling to keep his viewers engaged. Governing turns out to be less entertaining than the spectacle of a political horse race — especially when complicated by conflict-of-interest scandals, a widening criminal inquiry and a policy agenda bogged down by infighting and partisanship.

“He has an arrogance to him that I think sometimes makes it difficult for people to receive his message the way he wished they would receive it,” Stacey Cotton, whose mother was a die-hard supporter of Trump, tells the Post.

Amber Resnik says she voted for Trump “because he was the least of the worst” of the Presidential offerings in 2016. “He turned out to be the worst. I regret my vote.”

Same for Caroline DePell.

“I fell for his con,” he says. “He lured me in with his promises and his words. His promises and his words are lies. He’s a duplicitous bastard.”

Sam Rollins wondered why his fundamentalist, evangelical minister endorsed Trump.

“Trump is a self-admitted adulterer, an abuser of women, a thrice-married sexual sadist who bragged about his affairs while married and a man who let Howard Stern call is daughter a ‘great piece of ass’ and agreed with that assessment. How does someone like that get the endorsement of a preacher?”

Audrey Galloway says her dislike of Hillary Clinton made Trump “the only option.”

“I should have voted for Hillary,” she says now. “I now see her as the better choice. I see it too late, unfortunately.”

“Donald Trump dropped an emotional anchor,” Tania Vojvoic, who founded one of his first volunteer campaign networks, tells Politico. “He captured how Americans feel. We expect him to keep his word, and right now he’s not keep his word.”

Earlier this year, more than 60 percent of white Americans who lack college degrees strongly supported Trump. Now, polls show that base has dropped to 46 percent and is going down.

Trump aides used to say that his supporters would “walk over glass” to support the President.

Now, more and more of them are sweeping the glass aside as they walk away in disgust.

