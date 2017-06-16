Trump is going down in flames

America’s bombastic and blubbering excuse for a President returned to form Thursday just one day after calling for “unity” and “toned down rhetoric.”
After The Washington Post revealed Donald Trump is, indeed, a subject of investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller for obstruction of justice and other crimes against the State, the blubbering little boy in a designer suit unleashed one of his usual Twitter tantrums, calling his former opponent in the 2016 Presidential election “crooked H” and lashed out at “some very bad and conflicted people.”
“You are witnessing the single greatest WITCH HUNT in American political history,” he tweeted.
Typical Trump: Even when embroiled in a scandal of his own making, he has to call it “the single greatest.” As a criminal conspirator, Trump still has to be better at it than anyone else.
Is Trump obstructing justice? Of course. He can’t leave anything alone and he has a singular talent of making anything around him worse than it should. His egomaniac impulses insist he must always be the center of attention — even if that attention is on his illegal and unethical activities.
Trump is a con man caught up in a political world he neither understands or can control. It’s one thing to rip off contractors and customers in the slinky world of real estate. When it comes to political corruption, he is outclassed and outmatched.
Robert Mueller is a bulldog who smells blood along with the sweaty ooze that drips out of Trump when he is cornered.
The only real questions now center on who else he will either drag down with him or push ahead of him to try to get the blame.
Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner may take the first set of falls for Trump but the damage will not end there. Daughter Ivanka may need to swap her designer dresses for a set of orange prison garb. Hell, Melania may get a one-way ticket home to Slovenia as an undesirable alien before Mueller and his pros are finished — assuming Trump does not fire Mueller and finally push the Republicans to do what they have avoided so far this year: Toss the SOB Trump out with the trash.
For Trump, the art of his latest deals have been dumpster fodder and an avalanche of mistakes, missteps and misbehavin.
The list of federal officials Trump tried to pressure to stop the investigations that were enveloping is growing. It now includes CIA director Dan Coats, National Security Agency boss Michael Rogers and former NSA deputy director Richard Ledgett.
“Trump has been so busy twisting arms that he was not even taking care to cover his tracks,” says an official in the NSA. “He fumbles are amateur hour at a new level.”
Even Trump’s self-declared reputation as a ladies’ man is taking a beating.
A Washington socialite who has, on occasion, shared her bed with prominent elected officials, says Trump is off limits.
“He’s the President who bragged about ‘grabbing the pussies’ of willing women,” she says. “My pussy is not available for his grabs. I wouldn’t screw him with a borrowed pussy.”
_______________________________________________________
Copyright © 2017 Capitol Hill Blue
Comments
Jill Wing
Nice job, Doug. But it’s all been said before and the idiot is still standing. I think he’ll resign and crawl back to his gilded tower in disgrace. He’ll bow out before he’s forced out, then rally his base, what’s left of it, to blame everyone else for his downfall. To think that we could elect this guy in the first place is an embarrassment for out country.
Rey
Trump is not to blame for most things or happening in the white house the so call leaders have seem to been misplace for eons, Trump is just the puppet playing out what the marionette wants him to do; The media keeps putting him on the front pages off void issues this is a real distraction from what this country needs to focus on, it’s funny how this billionairs or leaders of this sick society can have so much influence over people’s lives. I feel bad for Trump in a way he is another lost soul in greed for the power (money)
Michael Minor
Trump will resign just like Nixon and go back to television with more notoriety. Pence will pardon Trump and his cronies. This is just another playbook Trump has plagiarized.
Daniel Gomez
Well said Ramone! What’s equally disturbing are the number of republicans who are tarnishing their reputations by defending him.
Especially people like J. Chaffetz who invoked his own daugther’s name before the election, asking how he could MORALLY explain a vote for President PGrabber.
Then he winds up voting for and supporting him. So How’d that explanation go?
Look, America cut a big fat electoral fart on Nov. 8th and the stench is not only still there but getting worse!
RandyLB13
President Trump is going to end up being one of the best presidents this country has ever had. First he has to finish beating down all the leftist msm and for left dumocratic party. The first month that 400,000 jobs are created it will shut the mouths of half of his critics. The first month that 500,000 jobs are created it will shut the mouths of half of those left. Jobs are what is important to most of the country. Then in 2018 after the Republicans win a super majority in the senate President Trump will have all the votes he needs to build the wall and start the deportations. President Trump will be our president for the next 8 years and then it will be VP Pence who will be pres. TRUMP IN 2020!!!
Jim Spurling
If Doug Thompson was in front of me right now I would mash his face for this one comment, ” the blubbering little boy in a designer suit”. Just think what I would do about the rest of his “OPINION” article, and that is all it is ….. his opinion! He is allowed to have his opinion….still I would mash his face for it!
Don
You lost, get over it!
christopher scott
You, the alt-left media, had Mr Trump “going down in flames” when he beat 17 Republicans for their own primary. You had Mr Trump “going down in flames” when he beat the most corrupt and vile Democrat nominee in the national election and as far as most Americans can see, you’re the only one getting hot under the collar.
Gero Lubovnik
First the execution, then the trial, screeches Political Blue Hill. While Trump does behave in a clod-like manner, with no political skills, the investigation is seeking to find a cover-up for which there is no crime. I’m not so certain that Mr. Mueller will find anything indictable.
For those of you Obama sycophants, you loved him, but Obama f**ked up just about everything he touched. Obama installed big government everywhere he could (except in the right places), adding $11 billion to our debt, completely screwing up the health care of the majority of Americans, further destabillized the middle east, totally ignored the problems with Russia (see his debate vs Mitt Romney) and, with the help of Eric Holder and Loretta Lynch, have given a total pass to Lois Lerner and Hillary Clinton.
Trump vs Obama? I’ll take Trump. At least Trump understands what needs to be done in the real world to get things back in order as opposed to Obama’s unbending agenda with no sense behind it.
Tony
Washington Post revealed? Just how many stories from the Washington Post have been false. And you talk about the political world he does not understand. If memory serves people like you were out demonstrating against our corrupt government a few years ago. Now you have a man in office that wants to drain the swamp of these same corrupt politicians and now you stand on the other side.
Steve
Donnie is a commie and will do his best (if he even has a best) to really mess things up for our democracy before he takes himself down with the rest of his “administration”. I knew something was afoul over a year ago when he kept winning primaries that he should have lost bigly (his word not mine). Even Pence has hired a private attorney to answer questions regarding all this hoopla. Sorry folks… should’ve seen this coming a long time ago.
thinkman
Actually it’s Warlock Hunt – but either way all that matters is that he goes down IN A GLORIOUS BLAZE OF HELL-FIRE!
Ramone Angellotti
I wish Trump would save everybody a lot of time and trouble and just resign. We have serious issues in our country that need our government’s attention and he’s wasting everyone’s time. Guilty or not he’s incompetent and clueless. He won’t learn as he goes along because he’s incapable of getting out of his own egotistical way. Move on, Donald, your 15 minutes are up.
thinkman
Ramone, be happy that the trend I’m seeing on the internet is that even his Trumpanzees are bailing on him!
Jose Ortega
Excellent Post!
Rich
I would agree with you BUT I still don’t see one shred of evidence to form an opinion where as I can count over 20 things Obama should have stepped down for. IRS scandal, NSA, Benghazi, Race baiting, Giving IRAN one billion dollars in cash on the side in an unmarked plane.(Treason) Obamacare flat out lies. So what exactly did Trump do wrong?
why the hate
I wish the people that follow the MSM and there view would stop trying to rub this nation as a one party system. people voted for someone that a group dose not like, it is what happens when bad things happen or the past is not run right, change and trying for someone or something new happens. If half the nation wants to go to a King and serf type system there are many places to move to, America is about choice and the vote was the choice in a few years it can change or stay the same, until then lets stop the hate and evilness and work together.
Edna Butts
Thank you and well said Ramone Angellotti.