Trump is going down in flames

America’s bombastic and blubbering excuse for a President returned to form Thursday just one day after calling for “unity” and “toned down rhetoric.”

After The Washington Post revealed Donald Trump is, indeed, a subject of investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller for obstruction of justice and other crimes against the State, the blubbering little boy in a designer suit unleashed one of his usual Twitter tantrums, calling his former opponent in the 2016 Presidential election “crooked H” and lashed out at “some very bad and conflicted people.”

“You are witnessing the single greatest WITCH HUNT in American political history,” he tweeted.

Typical Trump: Even when embroiled in a scandal of his own making, he has to call it “the single greatest.” As a criminal conspirator, Trump still has to be better at it than anyone else.

Is Trump obstructing justice? Of course. He can’t leave anything alone and he has a singular talent of making anything around him worse than it should. His egomaniac impulses insist he must always be the center of attention — even if that attention is on his illegal and unethical activities.

Trump is a con man caught up in a political world he neither understands or can control. It’s one thing to rip off contractors and customers in the slinky world of real estate. When it comes to political corruption, he is outclassed and outmatched.

Robert Mueller is a bulldog who smells blood along with the sweaty ooze that drips out of Trump when he is cornered.

The only real questions now center on who else he will either drag down with him or push ahead of him to try to get the blame.

Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner may take the first set of falls for Trump but the damage will not end there. Daughter Ivanka may need to swap her designer dresses for a set of orange prison garb. Hell, Melania may get a one-way ticket home to Slovenia as an undesirable alien before Mueller and his pros are finished — assuming Trump does not fire Mueller and finally push the Republicans to do what they have avoided so far this year: Toss the SOB Trump out with the trash.

For Trump, the art of his latest deals have been dumpster fodder and an avalanche of mistakes, missteps and misbehavin.

The list of federal officials Trump tried to pressure to stop the investigations that were enveloping is growing. It now includes CIA director Dan Coats, National Security Agency boss Michael Rogers and former NSA deputy director Richard Ledgett.

“Trump has been so busy twisting arms that he was not even taking care to cover his tracks,” says an official in the NSA. “He fumbles are amateur hour at a new level.”

Even Trump’s self-declared reputation as a ladies’ man is taking a beating.

A Washington socialite who has, on occasion, shared her bed with prominent elected officials, says Trump is off limits.

“He’s the President who bragged about ‘grabbing the pussies’ of willing women,” she says. “My pussy is not available for his grabs. I wouldn’t screw him with a borrowed pussy.”

_______________________________________________________

Copyright © 2017 Capitol Hill Blue

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Google

