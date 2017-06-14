Hate and racism in Virginia’s governor race

A hate-filled county supervisor who proudly declared himself a “Trump Mini-Me’ in Virginia Tuesday came within one percentage point of becoming the Commonwealth’s Republican candidate for governor in a November general election this year.

Corey Stewart bragged about his goals of disruption and hate.

“There is one word you will never hear from me, and that’s unity,” Stewart said in his campaign. “We’ve been backing down too long. We’ve been backing down too long in defense of our culture, and our heritage and our country.”

White nationalists flocked to Stewart’s campaign of protection of Confederate monuments and hatred of immigrants.

He promises to serve only those of his color and calls immigrants and others of differing faiths, genders and races “those others who are not worthy.”

He promises “to continue the revolution that Donald Trump started.” He won’t, however, be doing it as governor of Virginia. He was the Virginia co-chair of Trump’s campaign but was fired for participating in a protest outside the Republican National Committee offices in Washington.

Stewart also defended Trump after release of a video showing the future President making lewd remarks about women.

“No big deal,” Stewart said at the time. “He acted like a frat boy, as a lot of guys do.”

“The only revolution he wants to continue is an expansion of blatant racism,” says Virginia voter Corrine Clevine. “He’s an Neanderthal in a state where the primates come out and vote when one of their own stands upright and screams hate and bigotry.”

“Stewart claims to speak for people like me,” says Sam Travers, a truck driver from Prince William County, where Stewart is a county supervisor. “He ain’t speaking for me. He ain’t speaking for my family. He’s a moron.”

Former Virginia Republican chairman Shaun Kenney said Stewart chose high-level negativity to “drive down turnout to the fanatical base and lean on that base to turn out. Negative campaigning always does well and Corey’s strategy, though not honorable, was his planned path to victory.”

Stewart proudly flew the Confederate flag at his rallies and showed up often in Charlottesville, where local officials want to remove a statue of Robert E. Lee from the city’s downtown.

“You had to ask if he was running for the president of the Confederacy or governor of Virginia,” declared George Mason University political science professor Mark Rozell.

Former Virginia Republican Congressman Tom Davis says “the Republican Party if moving from the country club to the country.”

A better way to put it may be that the Republican Party is heading out the back door and into the backwoods where it belongs.

Copyright © 2017 Capitol Hill Blue

