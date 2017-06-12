Negative media coverage of Trump? Damn right

Donald Trump says media coverage about him is mostly negative.

For once, he’s right.

He gets a lot of negative press. He deserves it. In fact, he deserves far more of it.

“No wonder Trump is retreating to his Fox News cocoon,” Washington public relations man Allan Schlosser tells Washington Post media columnist Margaret Sullivan. “Everywhere else you look, the coverage is overwhelmingly bad for him.”

A study out from Harvard says 80 percent of the mainstream coverage of Trump is negative and unprecedented.

Conservative media outlets, who believe that the only “real” news is that with a strong positive slant to the right of Attila the Hun, claims the study proves “liberal media bias” is widespread out there in the mainstream world.

Now that right-wing spin is “real” fake news.

In reality, the ration of negative news about Trump should be at least 95 percent. He may, by accident, have done a couple of things right but that is lost in the pile of putrid slime that oozes out of his pores like diarrhea.

In more than a half century of covering government, politics and Presidents, I have never seen a more corrupt, a more inane and a more self-serving man in the White House. I never thought I would say that, but he even surpasses Richard Milhous Nixon in corruption, lies and deceit.

Is Trump’s bad press unfair?

Sullivan writes: “Here’s my carefully nuanced answer: Hell, no.”

She adds:

The president’s supporters often say his accomplishments get short shrift. But let’s face it: Politicians have no right to expect equally balanced positive and negative coverage, or anything close to it. If a president is doing a rotten job, it’s the duty of the press to report how and why he’s doing a rotten job. The idea of balance is suspect on its face. Should positive coverage be provided, as if it were a birthright, to a president who consistently lies, who has spilled classified information to an adversary, and who fired the FBI director who was investigating his administration?

Trump is a bad President. He is as phony as his massive combover hair do. He is an unfit President. To make matters worse, he is backed by a gutless GOP majority in the House and Senate who, like him, put their own priorities above the needs of the American people.

He is a purveyor, and product, of hate. A minority of American voters put him office with the help of a gerrymandered Electoral College because enough people hated Hillary Clinton even more than they feared Trump.

Those who voted for Trump share the blame for the problems of his sordid administration and the damage it is doing to this nation.

To drive the point home even more, the self-righteous Trumpites have called out Democrats for using four-letter words to describe him and his actions.

Right wing military historian Victor Hanson Davis called CNN the “Crude News Network” and said the network’s host use “obscenity, crudity and a sort of cruelty” against Trump. Examples: Anderson Cooper told Trump surrogate Jeffrey Lord that if the president “took a dump on his desk, you would defend it.” Rexa Aslan called Trump a “piece of shit” over his response to the latest London terrorist attack.

New York Sen. Kristen Gillibrand told New York magazine: “If we’re not helping people, then we should go the fuck home.”

This brought the self-righteous out in force, claiming the left, and only the left, is using such words.

Really? In 2011, Trump, said that if becomes President, his message to China would be: “Listen you motherfuckers, we’re going to tax you 25 percent!” In 2015, he promised to “bomb the shit” out of ISIS. A year later, he told businesses who took jobs to Mexico to “go fuck themselves.”

Our message to Donald John Trump:

Go to hell. Go straight to hell. Do not pass Go. Do not collect $200.

And he can take his coven of clandestine, conservative collaborators with him.

_______________________________________________________

Copyright © 2017 Capitol Hill Blue

