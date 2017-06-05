More tweets from America’s fat slob

Donald Trump faces his worst enemy when he first wakes up each morning.

He comes face-to-face with that enemy in the mirror of his bathroom while attempting to steady the rolling waves of flab that obliterate his genitals and keep his feet hidden by his massive belly.

In most cases, he has already pounded out his latest barrage of Twitter “tweets,” on his smartphone, in broken language, creating new words like “covfefe,” along with language that violates most norms of sentence structure in a way that one wonders if English is Trump’s native language. Perhaps his real language is Slovenian…or Russian.

In the wee morning hours Monday, Trump launched another Twitter barrage that, to him alone, seemed to think that it was a good idea to attack the courts and his own Justice Department when the Supreme Court is considering his latest attempt to ramrod his Muslim ban through the nation’s highest court.

“The Justice Department should have stayed with the original Travel Ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted to S.C. (Supreme Court),” he posted at 6:25 a.m. EDT Monday.

He added: “People, the lawyers and the courts can call it whatever they want, but I am calling it what we need and what it is, a TRAVEL BAN!”

Harvard Law School professor Jack Goldsmith respond, in an interview with The Washington Post, ” that the President’s latest tirade against court actions on the travel ban proposal is stupid because:

First, they give atmospheric support to the plaintiffs’ arguments, in the various immigration cases, that the immigration executive orders are motivated by invidious discrimination. Second, the attack on courts makes it much harder for courts, including the Supreme Court, to rule for Trump even when the law is otherwise on his side. Courts will want to avoid the appearance of having been bullied into ruling for Trump. The Trump tweets are thus entirely self-defeating for his litigation strategy, assuming he wants to win those cases.

Even worse, Trump — once again — contradicts his own administration. Press Secretary Sean Spicer tells the media that the President’s executive order is “not a ban” but is instead only a “temporary pause” while the government refines its vetting processes.

“Pause” is a foreign concept to Trump. His insists that his way on everything is the only way and that means facts be damned and full speed ahead.

Previous appeals court decisions have kept a hold on any implementation of Trumps ban and have cited the President’s extreme prejudice against Muslims and others. Judges have cited his “bad faith” and his predilection towards stereotyping of those who might disagree with his extreme views.

Says Omar Jadwat, director of the Immigrants Rights Project of the American Civil Liberties Union:

The tweets really undermine the factual narrative that the president’s lawyers have been trying to put forth, which is that regardless of what the president has actually said in the past, the second ban is kosher if you look at it entirely on its own terms.

Concludes Greg Sargent of the Post:

It is not impossible that this could make the high court more reluctant to grant Trump the broad latitude his administration is demanding — suggesting, once again, that Trump’s own impulsive words and tweets are badly sapping credibility and could undermine his own agenda.

Hmmm. Bad Faith. That pretty much sums up the failed Presidency of Donald Trump.

