More failures from an imbecile named Trump

After a few feeble attempts at real diplomacy, the more volatile Donald Trump surfaced more often than wanted or needed during his ballyhooed foreign trip to meet with leaders and disrupt the conferences.

In his usual way of making things up, Trump claimed many NATO nations have not paid wanted fees for their participation.

Trump lied. He lied out his ass, which appears to be his only functioning organ as he turns the United States into a joke and an embarrassment on the World Stage.

When he returned to the United States, he pulled up his Twitter account and made things worse.

“We have a MASSIVE trade deficit with Germany, plus they pay FAR LESS than they should on NATO & military. Very bad for U.S. This will change,” Trump tweeted Tuesday.

The only thing change that America needs — and it is needed now — is finding a quick way to get rid of the miserable SOB in the White House.

Every day that Congress sits back and lets Trump destroy what little is left of “the American way of life” is another day of treasonous disregard by the Republican leadership of the House and Senate.

Trump is a massive failure as a purported leader of the United States and/or the free world. The GOP Health Care Act that he praises and supports is supported by only eight percent of Americans. More than 55 percent want it dumped or changed radically.

Trump’s sad excuse for a national budget goes after the very people he claims he supports as “his base” while dumping programs that benefit them the most while finding more ways to fatten the wallets of his rich friends.

“Donald Trump’s mounting reversals, failures and betrayals make it increasingly clear that he is a fake and a fraud,” writes Charles Blow of The New York Times.

“I’d like to kick a sharp, high-heeled shoe right Donald J. Trump’s balls,” says Christina Seinfrow in an email to Capitol Hill Blue. “I won’t because it is illegal and I don’t want to go to jail but my hesitation also stems from a realization that, because of all the flab that spills out of his midsection like a reincarnation of ‘The Blob, ‘ would make the act difficult, if not impossible.”

Regrets from many who voted for Trump are sent in daily to news web sites, newspapers and TV stations. Some say they hate Hillary Clinton but now they are learning to hate Trump even more.

“I keep wondering what possessed me to vote for this phony,” emailed Cindy O’Connell. “I apologize for the stupidest thing I have ever done.”

“This guy is a fraud,” says Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who gave Democratic Presidential Candidate Clinton a tough race for the nomination.

Sanders adds:

You have a president who, I think, in a totally fraudulent campaign said, ‘I’m going to stand up for the working people.’ Look at his Cabinet, we never had more billionaires in a Cabinet in the history of this country. Look at his appointees. These are people who are going to go after the needs of working families, the elderly, the children, the sick, and the poor. That is called hypocrisy.

“I think he is going to sell out the middle class and the working class of this country,” Sander adds.

Those same folks voted for Trump. Their failure. Our loss.

