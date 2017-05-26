Memorial Day: A special time

Normally, I would be on my Harley this weekend, heading to Washington for the annual Rolling Thunder ride to remember those lost and unaccounted for in Vietnam.

This year is the 30th anniversary ride of Rolling Thunder but assignments and obligations keep me in Southwestern Virginia reporting on area events for my newspaper job.

I rode in the first Rolling Thunder on many others that followed. It is a special time.

On Memorial Day this year, I will visit the D-Day Memorial in Bedford, the Veterans Cemetery in Dublin (both in Virginia) and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Princeton, WV, to remember and honor friends, family and comrades who served and died for their country. Theirs is no greater sacrifice to our nation.

The film clip above was created to remember Memorial Day in 2012 and includes scenes and photos from my time in Washington and other parts of the world.

Please join me this weekend in remembering those who served and gave so much for the land they loved.

