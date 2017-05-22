Callista Gingrich: Mistress to the Vatican

In what could best be described as a fitting sign of our times, Donald Trump’s appointment of Callista Gingrich as the new American Ambassador to the Vatican is a typical “in your face” slap at religion and failed morality in Washington.

She is, after all, the trollop who bedded then Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich while he was married to another woman and spent his public days heaping self-righteous verbal attacks on then-President Bill Clinton for frolicking with White House intern Monica Lewinsky,

Since extramarital affairs are par for the course by current President — and self-proclaimed “whoremaster” — Donald Trump, it is only fitting that he would send Gingrich’s “trophy wife” to the enclave of the Pope to represent America.

Mrs. Gingrich, then known as Callista Bisek when she dallied with Newt, provided one of several reasons that the Speaker of the House stepped down from his post and left Congress. His horny actions best exemplified the hypocrisy of Washington and the time.

Bisek bragged openly about screwing the Speaker of the House in the 1990s while she was an aide to Rep. Steve Gunderson of Wisconsin.

“Callista would say things like ‘obviously you’re aware of the relationship that I have’ with Gingrich,” another Congressional aide told Rolling Stone magazine. “She was not veiled about it.”

Neither was Gingrich, who flitted from wife to wife by bedding a new victim and then marry her. Jackie Gingrich, another former wife, says Gingrich discussed a divorce while she was in the hospital battling cancer.

Kip Carter, Gingrich’s former campaign treasurer, remembers a football game in Gingrich’s district. She was walking Gingrich’s two daughters back from the game and cut across the parking lot when she spied the Congressman’s car.

“As I got to the car, I saw Newt in the passenger seat and one of the guys’ wives with her head in his lap going up and down,” Carter says. “Newt kind of turned and gave me this little-boy smile. Fortunately, Jackie Sue and Kathy (Gingrich’s daughters) were a lot younger and shorter then.”

“Newt was, and most likely still is, a horny bastard,” says one former aide. “If she had a pulse, he nailed her.”

Just ask Ann Manning, a married woman back home in Georgia who admits to an affair with Gingrich.

“We had oral sex. He prefers that modus operandi because then he can say, ‘I never slept with her,’” says Manning.

Dot Crews remembers Gingrich’s failed campaign for Congress in 1974.

“We would have won in 1974 if we could have kept him out of the office, screwing her (a young volunteer on Gingrich’s staff) on the desk,” Crews says.

At the same time, Gingrich spouted typical “American values” and typical blatant Republican morality hypocrisy.

In 1999, he petitioned then wife Maryanne for “an open marriage” so he could be even more in her face about his screwing around.

What made Gingrich’s hypocrisy more laughable in GOP circles was the fact that he was screwing an aide to Gunderson, who was a closeted gay Republican and Deputy Whip to the Speaker.

“Steve had a certain resonance and friendship with Newt. But deputy whip was a very unusual position for a guy like Steve. He wasn’t Tom DeLay,” one colleague told Tom Dickinson of Rolling Stone.

So perhaps it is fitting that President Trump thinks Callista Gingrich is the right woman to become America’s Ambassador to the Vatican.

One has to wonder just how she convinced Trump that she was “perfect for the job.”

Copyright © 2017 Capitol Hill Blue

